Omahans gather in bars to watch as US men kick off World Cup play

Outside, the stoplights were flashing red.

In less than 30 minutes, the United States was due to play Wales in the World Cup, but a recent power outage was causing problems at Bärchen Beer Garden.

The lights were on. The cable was not.

"Whoops," the message on the TV read. "Something went wrong."

As Omaha Public Power District trucks rolled down Maple Street, fans pulled out their cellphones and hooked them up to the flat-screen TVs on the wall to stream the game.

"Where there is a will, there is a way," said one of the restaurant's managers.

The TVs didn't show the game at the same speed — fans on one end of the bar would start cursing referees seconds before the second half joined, but it didn't matter. The game was on. The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team was finally back in the World Cup.

Fans Stefan Hald, Emma Hald and Kyle Kruse all used vacation time so they could be at Bärchen to watch the game, which began at 1 p.m. Monday.

"You want to watch this one because it's the first one and you're still excited," Emma Hald said. "There's still the hope that we're going to do well."

All three are members of the American Outlaws, the national soccer fan club, and traveled to Kansas City, Orlando, Cincinnati and Denver (twice), to see the USMNT play for a chance to return to the World Cup after missing the tournament in 2018.

"We didn't qualify four years ago, so this is eight years running right here," Kruse said.

"It's been brutal," Stefan Hald said.

In the World Cup there are eight groups of four teams, with the top two advancing to the 16-team knockout stage.

Kruse and the Halds were hoping the USMNT could make it out of the group stage, but all said they wouldn't be surprised if a loss to England is coming on Friday when the two nations meet in the next game.

Standing nearby, an England scarf around his neck, Bob Wright said he couldn't wait for Friday. Originally from England, Wright spent Monday morning hanging the flags of the nations in the World Cup from the rafters in the bar.

This isn't about boosting soccer's popularity in Omaha, Wright said.

"Everybody says that to you, but we've been playing football in Nebraska since I came from England," Wright said.

Wright came to the United States in the 1970s and coached and refereed soccer — or football as he calls it — for years. He's coached hundreds of players, including one of the Bärchen bartenders.

"Today, I'll support the U.S., of course," Wright said. "But on Friday, don't even talk to me."

England played Monday before the U.S. game, beating Iran 6-2. Wright was watching that game at Bärchen, but said when the power went out, fans just drank beer and sang songs.

"Do we have any songs you sing?" Wright asked the American fans. "If you come on Friday, you better have songs."

A few minutes later, the fans at the bar broke out into a chant of, "I believe that we will win."

About 15 seconds after the chants faded, Tim Weah scored after a pass from Christian Pulisic in the 36th minute to put the U.S. up 1-0. The bar erupted in cheers, which turned into a second and more enthusiastic round of "I believe that we will win."

In the 82nd minute of the game, fans in the bar once again tried to will their team to victory, pounding on the table and yelling as Wales' Gareth Bale lined up for a penalty kick. Bale scored and tied the game at 1-1.

Despite yells of "let's go, boys," the game ended in a tie.

As fans left the bar and walked down Maple Street, one yelled in frustration because the U.S. couldn't hold on for the victory.

"Everyone handles the World Cup differently," a fan said in response to the yell.

On Friday, the U.S. gets another chance. Fans in Omaha will be ready.