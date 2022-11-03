Omahans have multiple free, discounted ways to get to the polls Tuesday

Whether voters take a bus to cast their ballots or roll to the polls on a bike or electric scooter, there will be multiple free and discounted options to get to polling places on Election Day.
Metro will provide fare-free transit with its “Bus to Ballot” program.
Anyone will be able to board a Metro bus, ORBT or MOBY all day Tuesday free of charge.
Heartland Bike Share will also offer free rides as part of its “Roll to the Polls” initiative.
The promotion will offer a free 24-hour membership that can be activated by using the promo code VOTE22 on the BCycle App. The membership includes free one-hour trips for the 24-hour period, but rides longer than 60 minutes will be subject to an overage fee.
Lyft is offering 50% off for rideshares to the polls.
And Lime has a promo code for a free scooter ride to and from voting stations.
“Not having access to transportation should never be a reason not to vote,” Metro CEO Lauren Cencic said in a press release.
“We are proud to offer Bus to Ballot to make it easier for riders to participate in the democratic process.”
Riders can plan their trip and track their bus using MyRide OMA, which is available online and as a smartphone app.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time Tuesday.
Nebraskans can check their voter registration status and get the location of their polling place by contacting their county election office or by going online to www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/.
