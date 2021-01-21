Omahans have until end of month to recycle old trash cans, recycling bins

The clock is running out for people in Omaha to dispose of their old trash cans and green recycling bins now that most residents use the same 96-gallon covered carts.

You have until Jan. 31 to take old containers to FCC Environmental Services, the company that in November took over Omaha's residential curbside waste collection.

FCC's site at 5902 N. 16th St. will accept the containers on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until about noon, said Justin Gallagher, the company's general manager in Omaha.

Under the Sink, Omaha's household hazardous waste collection facility, had also been accepting the containers, but that service ended Dec. 31.

Gallagher said FCC has received between 25 and 30 tons of old cans and bins, and about half were able to be recycled. The rest went to the landfill. Some older containers are made of materials that can't be recycled, Gallagher said.

Mayor Jean Stothert has said that any material that can be recycled will be.