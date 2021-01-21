Omahans have until end of month to recycle old trash cans, recycling bins

The clock is running out for people in Omaha to dispose of their old trash cans and green recycling bins now that most residents use the same 96-gallon covered carts.
You have until Jan. 31 to take old containers to FCC Environmental Services, the company that in November took over Omaha's residential curbside waste collection.
FCC's site at 5902 N. 16th St. will accept the containers on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until about noon, said Justin Gallagher, the company's general manager in Omaha.
Under the Sink, Omaha's household hazardous waste collection facility, had also been accepting the containers, but that service ended Dec. 31.
Gallagher said FCC has received between 25 and 30 tons of old cans and bins, and about half were able to be recycled. The rest went to the landfill. Some older containers are made of materials that can't be recycled, Gallagher said.
Mayor Jean Stothert has said that any material that can be recycled will be.
People can also place their old trash cans in their new trash carts to be thrown away, and the green recycling bins in their recycling cart to be recycled. But city and FCC officials have asked people to stop doing that because it has slowed down collection times.
Some people are repurposing the green recycling bins into storage containers or planters.
Another option: Craig Moody, chairman of the Omaha Public Power District board, has organized a drop-off event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Brownell Talbot, 400 N. Happy Hollow Boulevard.
Moody has hired Omaha moving company Somebody With A Truck to have a box truck on site to collect old containers, which will be taken to FCC. Boy Scout troops and other volunteers will be on hand.
"When I thought about the magnitude of old trash cans out there that need a new home, I wanted to find a way to divert as much of that away from the landfill as we possibly could," he said.
Moody, who has consulted with FCC, Firstar Fiber and Keep Omaha Beautiful on the event, said he won't be prepared to handle thousands of containers. But "if the end result is that we get more than we were expecting, that's fine," he said.
He noted that rubber-made containers cannot be recycled, and any metal parts on old cans must first be removed.
Moody is managing principal at Verdis Group, a firm that works with organizations to become more sustainable. Verdis is paying for the event.