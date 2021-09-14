Omahans hesitant to get COVID vaccine need convincing that the shots are safe, effective

When it comes to vaccinating children, nearly three-quarters of vaccinated parents have fully vaccinated their eligible children. But five out of six unvaccinated parents have not vaccinated their eligible children.

Huse said the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases has begun to slow over the past couple of weeks. However, cases have dropped before, only to rise again.

"We are still in the high-transmission category in our community," she said, "so we still need to be careful, we still want to increase vaccinate rates as much as possible" and encourage precautions such as masking in indoor public places.

Hospital capacity, for COVID and non-COVID patients, remains an issue. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care locally now is at the second-highest level of the pandemic.

However, respiratory syncytial virus, which was sending kids to hospitals in larger-than-usual numbers for this time of year, may be slowing. That's good news for pediatric capacity, Huse said.

Eleven children were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the metro area Wednesday, a figure that has risen in the past few weeks. Schools, according to the latest data, have recorded 2.8 cases per 1,000 children, a tiny bit lower than last week.