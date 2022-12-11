Omahan's lifelong love of jazz got boost at Dreamland Ballroom

Omahan Arnold "Tuffy" Epstein spent more than 70 years playing and teaching a variety of music, from show tunes to classical pieces. First and foremost, though, he played jazz.

"He considered himself a jazz musician, but he also loved playing classical music and Klezmer," said a daughter, Danielle Sherman, of Belmont, California. Klezmer, she explained, is Jewish folk music.

Epstein, 87, died Saturday at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home from renal failure, his daughter said. A funeral service was held Monday at Beth El Synagogue.

Epstein's parents, Harry and Jenny Epstein, emigrated from Russia in the early 1900s and operated a grocery store in the Little Italy neighborhood of Omaha. Epstein got the nickname "Tuffy" from an uncle who was on his way to wrestle at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. The uncle hefted his 6-month-old nephew, who already weighed 30 pounds, and proclaimed, "My, isn't he a tuffy."

Epstein graduated from Omaha's Central High School in 1953 and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in music from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He played saxophone, flute and clarinet.

Epstein and some of his Central classmates benefited from jam sessions organized by the late Luigi Waites at the Dreamland Ballroom at 24th and Lake Streets. There, he began falling in love with jazz, he said in a 1993 interview with The World-Herald.

"My friends and I used to go down there every Thursday from the time we were freshmen through our senior year and jammed with Luigi," he said. "And none of us played when we started, and he encouraged all of us to really start playing. So I probably owe everything to Luigi in that respect, and I give him credit whenever I get a chance."

Epstein's two-year stint in the Air Force, which included playing with the Air Force Band of the Rockies, was followed by marriage to his wife, Helen, in 1957. His first music teaching job was for the Carson-Macedonia (Iowa) Community Schools.

Epstein returned to Omaha in 1964 and spent 25 years teaching music at Nathan Hale Junior High School. He then taught instrumental music at three elementary schools and gave private lessons, including the last one just three days before he died.

"He loved having an impact and sharing his love of music with the kids," Sherman said. "He had given so many of them a lifelong love of music, and that continued until the very end."

Epstein had many musical influences, he told The World-Herald.

"I attended the Stanford University summer jazz camp and studied under Dizzy Gillepsie and Stan Getz, and it was like, 'Oh, it's a whole new world.' There's always more to learn — that's what I love about music," he said. "It can always be both an emotional and an intellectual pursuit." ​

He played part-time in the Omaha Symphony from 1966 to 1978, when it was reorganized under conductor Thomas Briccetti. He also played in the orchestra for almost every touring Broadway show or Ak-Sar-Ben performer.

To Sherman, her father was a larger-than-life figure who rarely complained, even when he was ailing.

"He was committed to being a teacher, a musician and a father," she said. "I was the non-musical daughter, but he was always there, always supportive of me in anything that I would pursue."

Epstein's musical daughter, Marti Epstein of Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a professor at Berklee College of Music and Boston Conservatory and is a composer and pianist.

In addition to his wife and daughters, Epstein is survived by brother Allen Epstein of Overland Park, Kansas; and sister Gloria Hyman of Omaha.

