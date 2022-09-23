 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omahans offered chance to learn about climate action plans

Omaha officials in November announced their intent to develop a metro-wide plan to tackle climate change. More than 6 months later, despite ongoing efforts and civic commitments, a finalized plan is still more than a year away.

A local nonprofit dedicated to neighborhood betterment will host a free information session on climate action plans — what they are and how people can get involved.

One Omaha's panel discussion will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the organization's office, 3902 Davenport St. Seating is limited, so reservations are required.

Reservation are due by Oct. 3 and can be made at oneomaha.org or by calling program manager Michael Van Sant at 402-207-2515.

The City of Omaha is embarking on its first climate action plan and expects to select a consultant in January. The consultant will then develop the plan.

This panel discussion is independent of the city's effort. Van Sant says the goal is to give people a better idea of how climate plans can affect communities.

Panelists are Grace Thomas of the Verdis Group, an organization that has written climate plans for other entities, and Abdoulaziz "Aziz" Abdoulaye, a University of Nebraska Medical Center Ph.D. candidate who is leading a heat mapping project in Omaha. The session will be moderated by Diana Failla, president of the Midtown Neighborhood Alliance.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

