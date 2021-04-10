Omahans ring in spring at Bockfest; some get hot pokers in their beer

"It's our chance to get together and be proud of our heritage," Yates said.

David Hollrah, president of the German-American Society, said the festival is a great way to spread German culture.

"We'll sit down with anyone, talk to them and have a beer," he said.

Bill Baburek, the owner of Beer Corner USA, which includes Crescent Moon and Huber-Haus, said he was glad to see so many people out at the beer garden instead of on a computer screen.

"Facebook Live worked last year, but we obviously love having people back down here," Baburek said. "It's our contribution, hopefully to, you know, the neighborhood and bringing people together."

Saturday was Darrell Roush's fourth Bockfest. He said he was happy to see people out of isolation and having a good time.

"It's great to see everyone back this year and socializing," Roush said. "Isolation isn't good for anyone, but Bockfest is always a good time and a good way for people to get out."

