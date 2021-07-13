Omahans suffering major damage, left without power grapple with storm's frustrations

Ponca Hills resident Steve Hamilton had his RV packed up. He was all set to take his daughter and her friend to Worlds of Fun.
Marlisa Lash, who lives in an apartment in north-central Omaha, had just spent more than $150 on food.
Both were upset when the devastation wrought by the Saturday morning storm left them without power for days.
A large tree crashed on Hamilton's driveway and brought down electrical wires with it, preventing his family from leaving. So he backed the RV into the front yard and changed plans.
"We had a staycation," he said. "It's a different form of a staycation, but we were very fortunate to live out of the RV."
Fortunately for Lash, she had just bought battery-powered decorative vases that light up. They became her main light source.
About 21,000 Omaha-area Omaha Public Power District customers remained without power late Tuesday afternoon. Most of those were in eastern and central Omaha and parts of Bellevue, La Vista and Papillion. At the peak Saturday, about 188,000 OPPD customers were without power because of the storm, which featured winds as high as 96 mph.
Some residents grew frustrated on their fourth day without electricity. One Florence neighborhood resident said he called OPPD to explain his problem and offered the utility access to his backyard to reconnect power to 15 neighborhood homes, but he hadn't heard back. Near 93rd and Q Streets, a large tree fell on a power line, starting a fire and blowing the transformer. Workers on Saturday told one resident there that the tree needed to be removed to fix the issue, but by Tuesday, an OPPD representative told the resident that the utility still needed to contact a tree crew to do the work.
More than 870 people had been assigned to the repair effort, including nearly 300 people dedicated to clearing fallen trees and branches so power-line crews could make repairs.
Neil Willer said large tree trunks and piles of debris were scattered everywhere in his Ponca Hills neighborhood. He was angry when he heard Monday that the city wasn't going to pick up big debris at the curb. Most of the tree trunks he saw were too big to lift, he said, and would take up an entire trash cart.
"The entire neighborhood is a frickin' war zone," he said. "This is a big citywide problem ... I see it no different than a blizzard. If some of these trees that are on city property and they're laying in the street, how is that different from the snow blocking the street? Clean it up, that's all I suggest."
City officials did an about-face Tuesday when they announced that starting Friday, workers would in fact begin to collect large limbs that had been cut to a maximum of 6 feet. The work is to continue through July 23.
Willer, who had been running a generator for his electrical needs, got his power restored about 10 p.m. Monday. Other neighbors who had electrical service ran power cords to neighbors whose power was out to keep their refrigerators and freezers running.
"It was quite a sight at various times," he said.
Kathleen Connor's 6-month-old son managed to get to sleep over the weekend without the noise from his sound machine and ceiling fan. A utility crew from Kentucky on Monday night helped reconnect power to the family home near 60th and Leavenworth Streets.
Connor said she'd had to throw out all the food in the fridge, but she said neighbors provided sandwiches.
"It was definitely inconvenient, but we were so thankful that the weather was pretty cool," she said. "It would have been much worse in the heat of the summer."
Marijo Malesa's three dogs found solace the past few days without air conditioning on the hardwood floor in the basement of her home near 80th and Pacific Streets. She heard workers sawing into trees Monday night as late as 10:30 p.m. She relied on her "itty bitty book light" until 10 a.m. Tuesday, when she was startled by her security alarm and the garbage disposal, alerting her that her power was back on.
Malesa and her husband ate at McDonald's for breakfast and other restaurants for dinner. She realized she couldn't raise her electric-powered. But she was semi-prepared with lanterns that were charged and ready to be used.
"I have decided we're in deep trouble if the grid ever goes down," she said.
At her Elmwood Park home, Susi Amendola never lost power but awoke Saturday morning after two huge trees fell on the house — including a branch that broke through the room next to the family's upstairs bedroom. She called 911 and after an hour and a half, Omaha fire crews helped the family get out of their home safely. The firefighter medics, who said the damage was the worst they had seen from the storm, advised Amendola to start calling tree trimmers. So she did, at 3 a.m.
A crane arrived to remove the branches, which surprisingly caused minimal damage: The roof had holes in it, and skylights were broken, but Amendola and her family still are able to live in the home.
About $100,000 worth of landscaping also is ruined, she said.
"We were fortunate," she said. "The good news is that we weren't hurt and people in the neighborhood were incredibly generous."
As for Lash and Hamilton, who still were without power midday Tuesday, they're grateful, too.
Hamilton said he will attempt the Worlds of Fun trip again soon.
"This weekend didn't work. You just make the best of it, that's all you do," he said.
Lash said she was able to charge her electronics at work and use the microwave in the break room to make a lovely hot cup of tea.
"It's the little things you miss," she said.
