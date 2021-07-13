Omahans suffering major damage, left without power grapple with storm's frustrations

Ponca Hills resident Steve Hamilton had his RV packed up. He was all set to take his daughter and her friend to Worlds of Fun.

Marlisa Lash, who lives in an apartment in north-central Omaha, had just spent more than $150 on food.

Both were upset when the devastation wrought by the Saturday morning storm left them without power for days.

A large tree crashed on Hamilton's driveway and brought down electrical wires with it, preventing his family from leaving. So he backed the RV into the front yard and changed plans.

"We had a staycation," he said. "It's a different form of a staycation, but we were very fortunate to live out of the RV."

Fortunately for Lash, she had just bought battery-powered decorative vases that light up. They became her main light source.

About 21,000 Omaha-area Omaha Public Power District customers remained without power late Tuesday afternoon. Most of those were in eastern and central Omaha and parts of Bellevue, La Vista and Papillion. At the peak Saturday, about 188,000 OPPD customers were without power because of the storm, which featured winds as high as 96 mph.