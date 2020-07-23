Omahans to receive two trash bins as new service starts in November

City of Omaha residents will start seeing new solid waste carts arrive in the coming weeks.

Thursday, the Mayor’s Office announced that FCC Environmental will begin operating as the city’s new solid waste contractor on Nov. 30, one month earlier than originally planned. Waste Management’s contract will expire on that date.

Omaha households will receive two carts: one for weekly solid waste, including yard waste; and the other for recycling to be collected every two weeks. The city says FCC Environmental will start the delivery of more than 300,000 residential carts in late August.

The Mayor’s Office said FCC also has purchased its local operational facility, ordered trucks and hired its general manager.

Households will receive information about the transition when the carts are delivered, and a postcard with further details will arrive in the mail.

Our best staff images from July 2020

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.