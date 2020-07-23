Omahans to receive two trash bins as new service starts in November

City of Omaha residents will start seeing new solid waste carts arrive in the coming weeks.
Thursday, the Mayor’s Office announced that FCC Environmental will begin operating as the city’s new solid waste contractor on Nov. 30, one month earlier than originally planned. Waste Management’s contract will expire on that date.
Omaha households will receive two carts: one for weekly solid waste, including yard waste; and the other for recycling to be collected every two weeks. The city says FCC Environmental will start the delivery of more than 300,000 residential carts in late August.
The Mayor’s Office said FCC also has purchased its local operational facility, ordered trucks and hired its general manager.
Households will receive information about the transition when the carts are delivered, and a postcard with further details will arrive in the mail.
Our best staff images from July 2020
Butterflies
A bed of coneflowers attracts butterflies in a home garden in Omaha on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Headshots
Jeromie Wade, of Omaha, gets a headshot taken by Lane Hickenbottom at Westroads Mall in Omaha on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Free headshots were offered for people experiencing unemployment during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as part of a national campaign. Wade has worked as an actor and a pharmacy technician. "I'm going to put out everywhere and whatever I get back, that's what I'll go with", Wade said.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union BBQ
Nancy Quine, of Omaha, picks up her pulled pork nachos with Bogey, a Yochon, on her lap, during a drive-thru barbecue tailgate for Union Omaha at Werner Park in Papillion on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The soccer team's inaugural home game is Saturday, Aug. 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Reverse
Junub Char (center left) attempts a shot while friends defend at the Bryant Center in North Omaha on Monday, July 20, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
More protesters
Douglas County sheriff's deputies remove two protesters who interrupted Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday during a City Council meeting.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Homeschool
From top: Aiden Tupper, 12, picks ripe tomatoes with his siblings Janey, 15, Blythe, 6, and Ronan, 7, at their home on Friday, July 17, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ducks
A mallard duck swims across Zorinsky Lake with her ducklings in tow. Today’s weather forecast calls for a chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm and a high of 79. For more, see Page 6A.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fog
A jogger crosses Leavenworth Street on Thursday morning. After this week’s cool-down, highs will top 90 today and approach 100 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Water
Alex O'Hanlon waters plants at City Sprouts South near 20th and N Streets on Tuesday. O'Hanlon is the garden manager for that location.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rally
People hold signs on Dodge Street after an Educators for Black Lives rally at Memorial Park on Friday, July 10, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bee
A honeybee, possibly on the hunt for nectar, approaches the flower of a milkweed plant at Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens. Tickets for the gardens are available online only, at
LauritzenGardens.org.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornbelt
The Red Raiders' Caleb Lemon pitches against the Omaha Bombers during a Corn Belt League game at Seymour Smith Park on Thursday, July 09, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fishing
Fishing was comfortable Tuesday morning at Carter Lake, with temperatures in the 70s — on their way to the 90s for the 21st time since June 1. The 22nd came Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Street hockey
Jackson Ulffers, left, and his brother Colton play street hockey near their northwest Omaha home on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fourth of July fireworks 2020
William Mitchell, 4, front, reacts to the fireworks while watching with his brother, Wesley Mitchell, 4, and mom, Trish Mitchell, of Omaha, during the Independence Fireworks Spectacular at Werner Park in Papillion on Friday, July 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fourth of July fireworks 2020
The Independence Fireworks Spectacular at Werner Park in Papillion on Friday, July 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hydrant Party
Valerey Aparicio gets a lift from her brother Benjamin Aparicio through a wall of water during a hydrant party at 32nd and Cass in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornhole Pro
Jackie Sayasone gets ready to throw her bag during a game of cornhole at 1912, a rooftop bar in Benson.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornhole Pro
Jackie Sayasone says she "kind of laughed at the sport before I came into it."
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
