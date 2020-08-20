Omahans to start receiving new 96-gallon trash carts Monday, but they can't be used until November

Once FCC begins servicing the city, it will collect waste only from the new carts.

Stothert said she understands it may be inconvenient for some households to store the carts, which have two wheels, handles and an attached lid, while still using old garbage cans. She asked for patience during the transition.

“This will be a really big change for all of us,” Stothert said at a press conference at a Public Works maintenance yard in northeast Omaha.

Those who want smaller carts eventually will be able to request ones that are half the size of the 96-gallon versions. But Stothert asked people to give the bigger ones a chance for 90 days after Nov. 30 before doing so. She said most people who participated in a pilot program came to appreciate the larger carts.

People will be able to take their old trash cans and recycling bins to FCC’s facility near 16th Street and Storz Expressway beginning Nov. 30, said Justin Gallagher, FCC’s general manager in Omaha. The facility will have large recycling containers and staff on site to help people determine where their old cans should go. Some will be sent to the landfill.

That program will run for 60 days.