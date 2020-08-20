Omahans to start receiving new 96-gallon trash carts Monday, but they can't be used until November

The trash cans and green recycling bins Omahans currently use soon will be worth as much as the waste they hold.
Monday, the city’s incoming solid waste collection provider, FCC Environmental Services, will begin delivering two 96-gallon covered carts to Omaha residences as the company prepares to take over operations Nov. 30.
Over the next three months, each of the city’s 150,000 households will receive two carts — one for a mix of trash and yard waste that will be collected weekly, the other for recycling that will be picked up every other week. Curbside deliveries of the carts will begin in west Omaha and gradually move east.
Mayor Jean Stothert said Thursday that it may seem early to start giving people the new carts. But FCC will have to deliver about 3,800 carts a day to be ready to begin service the Monday after Thanksgiving.
The new carts cannot be used until that date, so people will need to find room to store them. Until Nov. 30, people must continue to use their current cans and bins; Waste Management, Omaha’s current provider, will not collect from the new carts.
Once FCC begins servicing the city, it will collect waste only from the new carts.
Stothert said she understands it may be inconvenient for some households to store the carts, which have two wheels, handles and an attached lid, while still using old garbage cans. She asked for patience during the transition.
“This will be a really big change for all of us,” Stothert said at a press conference at a Public Works maintenance yard in northeast Omaha.
Those who want smaller carts eventually will be able to request ones that are half the size of the 96-gallon versions. But Stothert asked people to give the bigger ones a chance for 90 days after Nov. 30 before doing so. She said most people who participated in a pilot program came to appreciate the larger carts.
People will be able to take their old trash cans and recycling bins to FCC’s facility near 16th Street and Storz Expressway beginning Nov. 30, said Justin Gallagher, FCC’s general manager in Omaha. The facility will have large recycling containers and staff on site to help people determine where their old cans should go. Some will be sent to the landfill.
That program will run for 60 days.
The new cart system is expected to increase Omaha’s recycling efforts. The 96-gallon recycling cart is about five times bigger than one of the 18-gallon green bins. The city anticipates collecting an additional 10,000 tons of recyclables each year with the new carts, Stothert said.
Omaha received an $825,000 grant from the Recycling Partnership to help pay for the new carts and public education about recycling.
During the spring and fall, people will be able to set out unlimited yard waste in the familiar paper bags. The yard waste collected during those periods will be hauled to the city’s OmaGro facility and made into compost. The rest of the year, residents’ clippings will be taken to the landfill.
Some Omahans have been frustrated over the past several months by inconsistent or delayed collections by Waste Management. The city has said the company has struggled at times to maintain consistent staffing because of the coronvirus and the upcoming contract change.
Gallagher said the city can count on consistent service once FCC takes over. The company on Thursday had about 90 positions to fill, and Gallagher said hiring events and an online application process have been going well.
FCC will deploy a new fleet of 72 air-conditioned trucks. Some of them will have side-loader devices that automatically pick up carts. Others have rear-loaders that will require one helper.
Those conditions should make the work “much more desirable” to potential workers, Stothert said.
When the new carts are delivered, they will come with information about the new solid waste program as well as an orange Hefty energy bag that can be used to recycle items such as Styrofoam, toothpaste tubes and plastic straws.
People with questions can call the Mayor’s Hotline at 402-444-5555 or visit omahahotline.com.
