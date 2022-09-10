Omahans turn to Chippy's for community after death of Queen Elizabeth II

On a rainy Saturday morning, Glenn Greet stood behind the counter watching the television as King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch.

"He's got big shoes to fill," Greet said as he turned away from the broadcast.

Chippy's — the British gift shop, bakery and restaurant that Greet owns and operates — has been packed with people mourning the death and celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at 96. She was the longest-serving British monarch, with a reign that lasted more than 70 years and spanned 14 U.S. presidencies.

For British expats living in Nebraska and Americans alike, Chippy's has become a place to gather in the wake of the queen's death. For Greet, the increase in business isn't the point — it's creating a space where people can come to be together and honor her legacy.

"The sale is not important to me," he said. "It's about community. We've had Brits and Americans, you know, people from all around the world want to come pay their respects."

By the cash register, a framed photo of the queen sits next to a vase of white roses. A condolence book with several pages already filled rests in front of the display.

Both Chippy's Omaha and Lincoln locations have an official condolence book that will be open for patrons to sign until the day of the state funeral on Sept. 19. After the funeral, the books will be shipped to Buckingham Palace to be a part of the national archives.

"It's an opportunity for Nebraskans to really do something official and to have their condolences reflected in the national record," Greet said.

Joan Friedrichsen of Council Bluffs was one of dozens of people who stopped by Chippy's on Saturday to sign the condolence book. She's a regular at the shop and said she felt "pulled" to make a visit after hearing the news.

"The queen represented honor and heritage, and she was a grandmother figure to everyone," she said through tears. "It's just amazing that we have a place like this here in the Midwest."

Greet himself is a British expat and dual citizen who came to the U.S. 22 years ago searching for the American dream. He found it, he said, which led him to stick around.

Still, he has always preserved a strong connection to his home country. Though the role of the monarchy can be unclear to some Americans, Greet saw the queen as a figure of neutrality, peace and unity.

"The unique thing about the queen is that she isn't political," he said. "Every other figure on the planet is political. She has no agenda besides peace. And she's not like a president, coming and going every four to eight years, so people have established this real connection to her."

Greet is optimistic about the reign of King Charles III, in large part because he has long warned of the dangers of climate change and advocated for environmental protections. The queen will be honored with a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.