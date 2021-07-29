 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha's air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups Thursday afternoon and Friday
0 comments

Omaha's air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups Thursday afternoon and Friday

The National Weather Service office in Omaha/Valley recently offered tips for handling the heat.

The Douglas County Health Department said Thursday that the air-quality index for the area is expected to become unhealthy for sensitive groups Thursday afternoon and Friday.

The reason? Smoke filtering in from the wildfires in Canada. The smoke can cause serious health issues for those with heart and lung diseases as well as older adults and children. 

The Health Department advises that anyone who may be affected by this should minimize outdoor activities. 

“This situation is unusual but not unheard of,” said Russ Hadan, the Health Department's supervisor of air quality. “The people who are affected by these conditions need to be aware of the changing conditions for their safety.”

In addition, a heat advisory is still in effect for much of eastern Nebraska. People are advised to limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC nurse tells her story to get people vaccinated

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert