Omaha's Alamo Midtown movie theater closes; La Vista spot remains open

The Alamo Midtown movie theater has shown its last film.

Alamo Omaha announced on Instagram that Sunday was the final day of screenings at that location "due to the lasting impact related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The theater, near 32rd and Farnam Streets, closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic, as did the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in La Vista. The La Vista location reopened in early September 2021, but the midtown location didn't reopen until mid-December of last year.

"We made so many memories at our Midtown location in such a short amount of time and we can't thank our Alamo Patriots enough for the continued support since its opening," Alamo Omaha's post reads.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in La Vista will continue to operate, according to the post.

"To our Midtown team members past and present — our endless thanks and gratitude for the passion, hard work, and dedication that helped make so many memories over the past few years."

Alamo's midtown location opened in March 2019 after a $3 million renovation to the theater space previously occupied by Marcus Midtown. The La Vista location opened in 2015.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2021, listing up to $500 million in both assets and liabilities in its bankruptcy petition. Officials blamed financial woes for the move. The franchise partner of Omaha's Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas said at the time that only the parent corporation of Alamo had filed for bankruptcy.