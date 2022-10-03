Omaha's Bike Union and Coffee shifting focus to nonprofit with new name, second location

Omaha’s Bike Union and Coffee used to be a place known for its unique ability to sell people bikes along with a steaming cup of joe.

In just a few weeks, it will bear a new name along with a second location, but both will be sans bikes.

The shop, which opened in 2015, will transform into Astute Coffee, with one location at its original saucer-shaped building at 19th and Dodge Streets and the other at 29th and California Streets near Creighton University.

Bike Union and Coffee closed its bike department in June following a spike in demand brought on by the pandemic, said owner Miah Sommer.

The bike section, according to Sommer, was taking too much time away from the shop’s true mission to serve as a nonprofit workforce development program for young adults aging out of the foster care system.

The new name, Astute, which is defined as having the ability to assess situations or people and turn this to one’s advantage, fits with the program’s mission.

“We just wanted something that captured the mission in one word,” Sommer said. “I hate leaving the Bike Union name because we built it up and it seems like we’re running from some of our customers now. But we’re hoping people will make the connection that this is who we are.”

The shop’s workforce development program — which lasts roughly a year for each participant — has been ongoing since its opening. Youths aging out of foster care or young adults who have already left foster care are able to apply. If accepted, they are paid to work part time and given access to an array of resources.

Employees can receive classes on financial literacy, meditation, tutoring and sexual health. They can also get assistance with getting documentation like a driver’s license or birth certificate.

Tommie De Leon, who entered the program nearly two years ago, said she knows her life could have went south if she hadn’t applied to work at the coffee shop.

She was on the cusp of 18 years old and was about to graduate from Central High School when she learned about the program. She had seven criminal charges on her record and lived with her latest foster mom who — while a kind person — had a drug problem, De Leon said.

“I was at a position in my life where it could have went one way or the other,” De Leon said. “I don’t think I would be at the point in my life now if it wasn’t for (Astute).”

Sommer and other supervisory staff helped De Leon secure a lawyer and accompanied her to every court hearing. She ended up getting probation and aged out of foster care when she was 19 after seven years in the system.

Now she’s a sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Omaha studying Black studies and communication, with a minor in Chicano and Latino studies. She wants to be a lawyer and get involved in social justice, she said.

De Leon said she’s happy the shop is transitioning to solely selling coffee because it will help the other employees be able to focus on themselves more.

“I think the nice thing about the shop is that like, as children, as kids, teenagers — we (expletive) up. But (Astute) says that doesn’t define you,” she said. “I think it’s the first time I’ve actually had people consistently look at me and be, like, this isn’t who you are.”

Sommer said he knows what it feels like to just want to belong somewhere because he went through the foster care system himself. The goal of Astute’s workforce development program is to provide a home for people who need one.

He said he considers each employee as part of his family.

“The program is really just a way to get them back to advocating for themselves, doing these things for themselves,” Sommer said. “I really think it’s things a parent would do, or a parent should do, but in a lot of these situations, we don’t have parents to do that.”

Aging out of foster care and figuring out next steps can be a monumental barrier for some people, said Shelisha Williams, coordinator of Opportunity Passport, an organization in Omaha that helps those in the foster care system.

“I get a lot of youth that age out at 19 and the foster home they are in, parents say, ‘You are 19 now, that’s it, get your own place and get out,’” Williams said.

About half of youths in foster care drop out of high school and only 3% graduate from a four-year college, according to the National Foster Youth Institute.

Astute Coffee’s program is trying to help youths transition into adult life armed with the skills they need to be successful, Sommer said.

Josey Tiemeyer, who began working at the coffee shop in November, said one of her favorite parts of the program are the weekly classes that help her through her recovery. While she wasn’t in the foster care system, she came to the program from residential treatment for substance abuse.

“The mindfulness meditation classes really stuck with me. Because that’s what we talked about in sobriety, is finding peace and quietness,” Tiemeyer said. “Getting to know these guys — these guys have absolutely become my family. They’ve become my support system, more than they know.”

Tiemeyer said she and other employees receive an abundance of empathy and understanding as they find their way through the program. She said Sommer and the other staff were patient with her the two times she relapsed, once for a week and another stint that lasted four days.

“And they were actually worried about me. They cared,” Tiemeyer said. “I always had a place to come back to, so that’s patience right there, in my eyes.”

The coffee shop currently has about 10 employees, but Sommer said the number will probably expand after the second shop opens this fall.

Tiemeyer said she’s excited that she’s trusted to be one of the baristas to man the second location by herself once it opens. It’s the type of work ethic she said she wouldn’t have built without Astute. She said her self-respect and personality also have flourished during her time in the program.

Sommer hopes as people learn about Astute Coffee and its mission, more people will come in to support the employees, he said.

“It’s not just, like, you’re giving us money. I feel like in a way, you’re saying, ‘Alright, I see foster kids. I acknowledge them. I want these people to transition into adulthood successfully,’” Sommer said. “I think the more people we get in, the more the (employees) can talk to them and then they help support our mission. Every cup of coffee helps.”