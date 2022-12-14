 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to be featured on postage stamps next year

  • Updated
  • 0
Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge stamp

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge will be one of four bridges to appear on presorted first-class mail stamps next year.

 U.S. POSTAL SERVICE

The ribbon was cut at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2008, to officially open the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Find out more about the bridge's history.

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge is about to become a lot more visible.

The 3,000-foot pedestrian bridge that spans the Missouri River from downtown Omaha to Council Bluffs will start appearing on stamps from the U.S. Postal Service next year.

Bridge stamps

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge will be one of four bridges to appear on stamps from the U.S. Postal Service next year. Pictured, from left, are the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Connecticut; the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge; the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City; and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois.

It’s one of four bridges slated to appear on stamps. Other featured bridges are the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Connecticut; the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City; and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois.

The stamps use existing photos of the bridges. They were designed by art director Ethel Kessler.

The stamps will mostly be used by businesses or customers using the postal service’s presort service. They will be sold to bulk mail users in coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

The stamp featuring the pedestrian bridge, sometimes dubbed “The Bob,” shows the bridge lit up at night in front of the Omaha skyline.

People are also reading…

Since opening in 2008, the bridge has adopted an edgy personality on social media. It has hosted mini marathons — a 0.9K to be exact — and a friendly blue troll named Omar lives below the bridge.

Bob may be best known for allowing visitors to stand in Nebraska and Iowa at once. The act has been coined “Bobbing.”

kelsey.stewart@owh.com,

402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple confirms their Airtags are being used by stalkers and thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert