Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to be featured on postage stamps next year

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge is about to become a lot more visible.

The 3,000-foot pedestrian bridge that spans the Missouri River from downtown Omaha to Council Bluffs will start appearing on stamps from the U.S. Postal Service next year.

It’s one of four bridges slated to appear on stamps. Other featured bridges are the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Connecticut; the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City; and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois.

The stamps use existing photos of the bridges. They were designed by art director Ethel Kessler.

The stamps will mostly be used by businesses or customers using the postal service’s presort service. They will be sold to bulk mail users in coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

The stamp featuring the pedestrian bridge, sometimes dubbed “The Bob,” shows the bridge lit up at night in front of the Omaha skyline.

Since opening in 2008, the bridge has adopted an edgy personality on social media. It has hosted mini marathons — a 0.9K to be exact — and a friendly blue troll named Omar lives below the bridge.

Bob may be best known for allowing visitors to stand in Nebraska and Iowa at once. The act has been coined “Bobbing.”

