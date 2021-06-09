Omaha's Cinco de Mayo festival, delayed by COVID, set for this weekend

The calendar may say June, but this weekend is Cinco de Mayo time in Omaha.

The popular annual festival is set for Friday through Sunday. The parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday on South 24th Street from F to L Streets. Most of the festival will be in or around the Plaza de La Raza at 24th and N Streets.

The festival will bring its celebration of Mexican culture and history, plus a carnival, live music and dance, a parade and a palate-pleasing panoply of Latin American foods to the heart of South Omaha. The event is back after being canceled in 2020, and postponed a month this year, by COVID-19 restrictions.

It won’t be bigger than ever, due to the lingering pandemic. The 100-year anniversary of Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo won’t be the blowout planned for the 2020 centennial that wasn’t.

But event coordinator Marcos Mora said it will have all the elements that more and more people from Nebraska and several surrounding states have come to expect.

“The cool thing about Cinco is it’s very diverse, and everybody loves it no matter what your background is,” Mora said. “People love when they see the colors and the horses and the dancers (in the parade). There’s some cool stuff in there that you won’t see in every parade.”