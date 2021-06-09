Omaha's Cinco de Mayo festival, delayed by COVID, set for this weekend

The calendar may say June, but this weekend is Cinco de Mayo time in Omaha.
The popular annual festival is set for Friday through Sunday. The parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday on South 24th Street from F to L Streets. Most of the festival will be in or around the Plaza de La Raza at 24th and N Streets.
The festival will bring its celebration of Mexican culture and history, plus a carnival, live music and dance, a parade and a palate-pleasing panoply of Latin American foods to the heart of South Omaha. The event is back after being canceled in 2020, and postponed a month this year, by COVID-19 restrictions.
It won’t be bigger than ever, due to the lingering pandemic. The 100-year anniversary of Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo won’t be the blowout planned for the 2020 centennial that wasn’t.
But event coordinator Marcos Mora said it will have all the elements that more and more people from Nebraska and several surrounding states have come to expect.
“The cool thing about Cinco is it’s very diverse, and everybody loves it no matter what your background is,” Mora said. “People love when they see the colors and the horses and the dancers (in the parade). There’s some cool stuff in there that you won’t see in every parade.”
That includes not only horses, dance troupes, lowriders and North Omaha drill teams, but also the South Omaha heroes of the moment. The 2021 state champion Omaha South High School boys soccer team will be honored as the parade grand marshals.
The carnival, with rides and games, food courts and exhibitor booths begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and at noon Sunday. Food vendors will serve all weekend long such varied fare as elotes, aguas frescas, tacos, pupusas, tortas, corn dogs and lemonade, cheese curds, cotton candy, Puerto Rican pork and chicken kabobs and tostados de ceviche. There’s also a beer garden.
The Friday night schedule includes the coronation of Miss Cinco de Mayo Omaha at 7 p.m. and a free concert by Los Horoscopos de Durango and La Consentida Banda Brisa at 8 p.m.
Live bands and dance troupes will perform on two stages all weekend.
In addition to the live entertainment, Saturday’s events include a “Silent Dance Party” at 5 p.m. Three Omaha DJs will play music in Spanish and English. People will get individual wireless headphones that they can tune to the DJ of their choice.
There will be an outdoor mariachi Catholic Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A dancing horse troupe will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hand wipes and masks will be available. A health fair is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. COVID vaccinations will be offered at two sites during the festival.
The South High soccer team is scheduled to be honored at 5:30 p.m. Sunday amid concerts by a lineup of six musical groups. Fittingly, the team is young and racially and ethnically diverse, like South Omaha and the Cinco de Mayo festivalgoers.
“First you’ve got all the Latinos, the Mexicans, Guatemalans, Salvadorans, then the next diverse group is African Americans,” Mora said. “Then we’ve started seeing more Asians. The general population was always the minority, but that’s been growing, too. It used to be about 85 to 90% Latino, but now it’s probably only about 60% Latino.”
