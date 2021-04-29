Omaha's Cinco de Mayo fiesta will return this year, but not until June

The main festival is now slotted on a weekend between Taste of Omaha and the College World Series. Mora said that was pretty much the only summer weekend available as Omaha events come back to life. It will be centered at the Plaza de la Raza at 24th and N Streets in the heart of South Omaha. As usual, it will offer a carnival, a wide variety of food, live music and such other entertainment as dancing horses.

One traditional event — the Cinco de Mayo Parade — is listed as TBD (to be determined) on the festival website. That’s because organizers haven’t determined if they will be able to have it yet, Mora said. The City of Omaha is asking the group to use crowd control barricades, which Mora said would cost the nonprofit about $10,000 it doesn’t have.

Cinco de Mayo has become one of Omaha’s largest events with the most diverse crowd, drawing more than 250,000 people from six Midwestern states.

Meanwhile, Mora and other leaders are trying to make good use this week of the attention that early May brings to Omaha’s Latino communities. Enter the Latino Expo. It’s scheduled for 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

