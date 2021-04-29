Omaha's Cinco de Mayo fiesta will return this year, but not until June

Omaha’s popular and ever-growing Cinco de Mayo festival will be back this year, but not until June.
Instead of the first weekend in May, the event in South Omaha will take place June 11-13. The pandemic robbed Omaha of its 100th annual Cinco de Mayo festival in 2020. This year, organizers decided to stage the event later, after COVID-19 vaccinations become more widespread.
“We just thought we needed more time,” said Marcos Mora, event coordinator for Cinco de Mayo Omaha, the nonprofit that stages the festival. “It was still too early, not knowing how the outcome would be or how it would be received. We thought it would be safer to wait a month.”
The organization will have a virtual Latino Expo on Wednesday, the actual Fifth of May, during which people can learn from local and national people about Latino initiatives in business, culture, health and education.
One live event will go ahead on Saturday. That’s the Cinco de Mayo Showdown boxing showcase at Victory Boxing Club at 3009 R St. It’s set for 2 p.m. and will feature fighters from Omaha and around the Midwest. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for kids 5 and younger. Proceeds go to the nonprofit boxing club.
The main festival is now slotted on a weekend between Taste of Omaha and the College World Series. Mora said that was pretty much the only summer weekend available as Omaha events come back to life. It will be centered at the Plaza de la Raza at 24th and N Streets in the heart of South Omaha. As usual, it will offer a carnival, a wide variety of food, live music and such other entertainment as dancing horses.
One traditional event — the Cinco de Mayo Parade — is listed as TBD (to be determined) on the festival website. That’s because organizers haven’t determined if they will be able to have it yet, Mora said. The City of Omaha is asking the group to use crowd control barricades, which Mora said would cost the nonprofit about $10,000 it doesn’t have.
Cinco de Mayo has become one of Omaha’s largest events with the most diverse crowd, drawing more than 250,000 people from six Midwestern states.
Meanwhile, Mora and other leaders are trying to make good use this week of the attention that early May brings to Omaha’s Latino communities. Enter the Latino Expo. It’s scheduled for 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
This South Omaha family is counting on vaccinations so life can return to the way it was before the pandemic — with gatherings for birthdays, holidays or just because it's Sunday.
About 20 speakers will give presentations about various topics. That will include local business topics, such as the South Omaha Business Improvement District and Latino entrepreneurship, and regional business topics, with a talk called Latino Market 101 from Carlos Gomez, president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City.
An official of the Smithsonian Latino Center in Washington will speak on “Making Latino History at the Smithsonian.” Local representatives of cultural and youth recreation groups, health and social service providers, South 24th Street and educational institutions will speak about efforts and impacts of Latino people in Omaha.
“The objective is to get people to learn about us and what’s happening down here because I don’t think everybody knows,” Mora said. “If they did, they’d be like, oh wow, there’s a lot going on down there.”
The expo is free. People can register online at bit.ly/LatinoExpoOmaha.
