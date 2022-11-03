Omaha's City Sprouts to expand on urban farm near Third and Fort Streets

In its first year, an urban farm near Carter Lake yielded thousands of pounds of produce, helping to ease food insecurity for several Omaha families.

Organizers now are asking Omaha city officials to rezone about 3 acres of the land so they can build a greenhouse, pole barn and other outbuildings to help increase production.

The Omaha Planning Board at its Wednesday meeting recommended approval of the plan, which moves to the Omaha City Council for final approval.

City Sprouts, a nonprofit organization, works with Omaha-area residents, volunteers and interns to grow vegetables, flowers and herbs. In addition to the urban farm, the organization operates two community gardens.

City Sprouts acquired the land, which is just under 7 acres, near Third and Fort Streets a little over a year ago, said Aaron French, the group's manager of Urban Farm Initiatives.

Before acquiring that spot, the group operated an urban farm on land near its headquarters and on other rented or borrowed plots.

Community gardens feature produce grown in raised beds. They're open to community members to plant, tend and harvest.

The urban farm grows produce from the ground, rather than in raised beds. It's tended to by City Sprouts staff as well as a group of interns and some volunteer groups, French said.

City Sprouts acquired the land at Third and Fort last fall. It took time to get the space farm-ready. The organization had to drill a well and prep the soil for planting. Workers dug up pieces of long-forgotten foundations and plenty of old car parts.

Despite the hurdles, the organization grew just under 10,000 pounds of produce this year. Next year, French hopes to increase that number to 25,000 or 30,000 pounds.

Produce is donated to Bountiful Harvest, a food co-op in North Omaha, through a partnership with Food Bank for the Heartland.

The farm grows traditional crops such as tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and cabbage. But the urban farmers also grow diverse foods that aren't typically present in the food banks' produce system. To serve the southeast Asian population in the area, they have grown bok choy and Thai eggplant. They also have grown several varieties of greens native to west Africa.

"Having the ability to build infrastructure and buildings down there as part of this rezoning process will allow us to open up this property to something all Omahans can access and enjoy," French said.