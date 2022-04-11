Omaha's Community Alliance to build new headquarters at 71st Street and Mercy Road

Community Alliance, an Omaha nonprofit that has served Nebraskans with mental illness for 40 years, has announced plans to expand services and build a 120,000-square-foot headquarters at 71st Street and Mercy Road.

Carole Boye, Community Alliance’s CEO, said mental health challenges were apparent in the community before the COVID-19 pandemic. But the pandemic has increased the number of people experiencing mental health challenges and spotlighted the area’s lack of capacity and access to behavioral health care.

“Our goal — and we’re not there yet — is if somebody walks in, we can say, ‘How can we help you today?’” Boye said. “Not make an appointment for a month or two from now.”

Community Alliance, now located at 41st and Leavenworth Streets, serves between 3,300 and 3,500 people a year, she said. Over the next five years, the organization envisions serving about 10,000 people a year.

To accomplish that goal, Boye said, Community Alliance has begun hiring staff, tapping four federal grants it has received over roughly the past two years.

One grant will help the organization, working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, expand its integrated health care program. Boye said people with mental illness generally live shorter lives than the general population, often because of other health conditions.

With the grant and the new building, the organization can expand its primary care offerings, with primary care doctors working alongside mental health providers and consulting with them.

Another grant will allow the organization to become certified as a community behavioral health center, a new federal program focused on increasing access to care. Community Alliance, Boye said, is the first in the state to seek the designation, which will be the mental health equivalent of federally qualified health centers, which in Omaha include OneWorld Community Health Centers and Charles Drew Health Center.

“All of that gives us the capacity to hire more people and to be more competitive in our rates,” Boye said.

The new building will be roughly three times the size of the organization’s current facility. Construction will be funded by a $60 million capital campaign that is being led by Rhonda and Howard Hawks, Omaha philanthropists and longtime behavioral health advocates.

Included in the funding will be a portion of the $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act money that the Nebraska Legislature allocated last week through the passage of LB 1014 for expanding mental health services and building new treatment facilities. Other sources include grants, agency reserves and investments and private sector support.

The organization already has purchased a property at 7171 Mercy Road for the new facility. Demolition will start this month. The new headquarters is expected to open in late 2023 and will have access to the Interstate and two bus lines. Community Alliance’s services will continue at their current location until the new center opens.

“What we want is for this to be not only physically accessible, we want it visible to the public so they know we’re here,” Boye said.

In addition to the expanded primary care offerings, the new facility will offer space to expand the organization’s rehabilitation program and expanded access to employment and education services, including family and peer support.

Boye said the organization is working to create a welcoming, calming, respectful facility. The new facility will include a dedicated health and wellness area.

“To me,” she said, “that’s also really exciting so we can emphasize the wellness, not the illness side of things.”

Boye added that the expansion is an exciting opportunity for the community-based organization, which turns 40 this year. The organization was founded by parents who were seeking better services for their adult children with mental illness. Boye has been with the organization from the beginning.

“I really mean it when I say I’m so thankful our community is willing to open up their minds, their hearts and their finances to help make this possible,” she said.

