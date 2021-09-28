Omaha's Detox Sober Lounge offers booze-free environment

Lawson said she wants Detox to feel like a fun and supportive environment for everyone.

“I want them to feel love, positivity, fun, safety, and they’re not gonna be tempted to use,” she said. “I want them to feel like home.”

Before launching Detox, Lawson did some research into sober bars across the country. At the time, there were only a handful, including one in Austin, Texas. Lawson visited the Austin location and said talking with the owner there about how he started with business with just $200 inspired her to take the leap.

Lawson’s sister, Nola Mills, who now works at Detox, went with her on that trip to Austin and said it has been inspiring to see her sister bring a similar community to life here.

“She just came back to Omaha and really executed her vision,” she said.

Lawson hopes to eventually have the lounge open 24/7 for anyone who might need fellowship and support.

“We'll just keep extending our hours as the demand grows,” she said. “We want to be there for whoever may have an itch to go use in the wee hours of the night.”