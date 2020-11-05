Omaha's downtown riverfront parks 'come to life' in latest images

Gene Leahy Mall is covered by mounds of soil and construction equipment.

Heartland of America Park will sit mostly quiet through the winter as a new layer of dirt settles.

Lewis & Clark Landing is just beginning to be torn up.

The renovation of Omaha’s three downtown riverfront parks continues, and new digital watercolor images offer the clearest picture yet of a future filled with playgrounds and plants, a boat cove and skating ribbon, and plenty of open green space.

“They're really starting to come to life and show exactly what we're building in each of these areas,” said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Bureau, which is overseeing the renovations.

Gene Leahy Mall, scheduled to reopen in summer of 2022, is the farthest along. Crews are working to install some of the equipment that will undergird that park, including for a playground near 11th and Farnam Streets that won't be far from the side-by-side slides people associate with downtown.