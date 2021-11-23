Omaha's Durham Museum to host virtual tree lighting on Thanksgiving

The Durham Museum in downtown Omaha will kick off the holiday season on Thanksgiving with a virtual tree-lighting ceremony.

Officials will flip the switch on the Christmas tree at 7 p.m. Thursday.

This year's tree is a 40-foot-tall blue spruce donated by Rosemary Synowiecki. It was brought to the museum on Nov. 15.

The 30-minute tree-lighting ceremony will include musical performances by the Boys Town Choir and a greeting from Santa.

The program can be viewed at durhammuseum.org/tree-lighting or on the museum's YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.