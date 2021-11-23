 Skip to main content
Omaha's Durham Museum to host virtual tree lighting on Thanksgiving
Durham Tree

Omaha’s official Christmas tree, a 40-foot blue spruce, waits for its water trough at the Durham Museum. The tree will be lit on Thanksgiving.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take a look at a few moments from Christmas celebrations at The Durham Museum

The Durham Museum in downtown Omaha will kick off the holiday season on Thanksgiving with a virtual tree-lighting ceremony.

Officials will flip the switch on the Christmas tree at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

This year's tree is a 40-foot-tall blue spruce donated by Rosemary Synowiecki. It was brought to the museum on Nov. 15.

The 30-minute tree-lighting ceremony will include musical performances by the Boys Town Choir and a greeting from Santa. 

The program can be viewed at durhammuseum.org/tree-lighting or on the museum's YouTube and Facebook accounts.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

