Omaha's Durham Museum to host virtual tree lighting on Thanksgiving

The Durham Museum in downtown Omaha will kick off the holiday season on Thanksgiving with a virtual tree-lighting ceremony.
Officials will flip the switch on the Christmas tree at 7 p.m. Thursday.
This year's tree is a 40-foot-tall blue spruce donated by Rosemary Synowiecki. It was brought to the museum on Nov. 15.
The 30-minute tree-lighting ceremony will include musical performances by the Boys Town Choir and a greeting from Santa.
The program can be viewed at durhammuseum.org/tree-lighting or on the museum's YouTube and Facebook accounts.
