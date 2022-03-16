Omaha's elephant herd to welcome a third calf next year

Zoogoers packed the elephant barn at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Wednesday, hoping for a glimpse of the two newest — and littlest — members of the herd.

They cooed and exclaimed as the tiny elephants, Eugenia and Sonny, zipped around, exploring the enclosure and following in adult elephants' footsteps.

In about a year, another baby elephant will join the two youngsters.

Lolly, who officials estimate is 10 or 11 years old, is pregnant with her first calf. So far, her pregnancy is pretty textbook, said Laura Kleinschmidt, one of the zoo's veterinarians. Zoo staff have been regularly monitoring Lolly and her pregnancy.

Callee, the baby's father, came to Omaha about two years ago from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama. He also fathered Eugenia and Sonny.

The third pregnancy is a huge step in elephant conservation, said Dennis Pate, the zoo's president and CEO. On average, Pate said, about two elephants are born in captivity every year. That's not enough to keep up with the average of four elephants that die in captivity each year.

The Omaha herd's five female elephants came here in 2016 from Swaziland. That was done as a way to improve sustainability in the elephant population, Pate said.

"Here we are today saying, 'We're living up to that promise that we're going to be a major player in contributing to sustainability of elephants so that your grandkids and your great-grandkids will still be able to see an elephant,'" he said.

The Omaha herd welcomed Eugenia, a female calf, in early January. She was born to 18-year-old Kiki. Weeks later, 12-year-old Claire welcomed Sonny, a male calf.

Kiki's pregnancy was announced in October, seven months after zoo officials announced that Claire was pregnant.

Kiki's pregnancy was a bit of a roller coaster for zoo staff. Claire's pregnancy was uneventful.

Eugenia, who was born a few weeks earlier than expected, has needed a little extra care to be sure she packs on the pounds. At one point, Eugenia lost weight, which concerned zoo staff.

Zoo staffers reacted quickly, and Eugenia now is consistently gaining weight. She's sitting at 238 pounds, and officials hope she crosses the 250-pound mark in the next week.

Sonny, who weighs 292 pounds, has had no problem gaining weight.

Both calves have been able to get outside and soak up the sun in the outdoor elephant enclosure. They have been exploring their environment — playing with balls, grabbing branches and following other members of the herd.

The calves have been curious about each other, too. Zookeepers saw the calves gently touch trunks. It was reminiscent of the way "E.T." touches things in the movie, said elephant manager Sarah Armstrong.

Kiki and Claire both are doing well as first-time moms. They have gotten some tips from the herd's matriarch Jayei, who has been a good auntie, Pate said.

Keepers are working to make sure everyone in the herd gets along. Eventually, they plan to bring the entire herd together, including Callee.

On Wednesday, some zoo visitors stood on risers in the elephant barn while children pressed against the railing to catch a glimpse of the calves. Eugenia explored the barn, sticking close to Kiki. Jayei and Lolly, along with Omma — who is Jayei's daughter — snacked on branches scattered around the enclosure.

Claire and Sonny hung out in the back of the barn, separate from the rest of the herd.

The two calves and the pregnancy announcement are "huge news" for the U.S. elephant population, Pate said. And zoo staffers are proud of their first-time moms.

