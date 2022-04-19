Omaha's Eppley Airfield, Metro Transit drop mask mandates after court ruling

Omaha's Eppley Airfield and Metro Transit are dropping mask mandates after a federal judge Monday struck down a national mask mandate for public transportation.

The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely, resulting in rules that vary by city and mode of transportation.

Following suit, the Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that it no longer will enforce mask use on public transportation or at transportation hubs.

However, the TSA said in its statement that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends that people wear masks on public transportation.

Officials at Eppley Airfield adopted the TSA guidance making masks optional at the airport Monday night.

Travelers still should check requirements for their airline and their destination hub, said Steve McCoy, chief information officer with the Omaha Airport Authority.

On Twitter, the airport said: "We ask that people be kind and respectful of a person's individual decision to wear a mask or not."

Metro — which runs the city's buses, ORBT line and MOBY vans — dropped its mask mandate Tuesday.

The organization will continue to follow TSA and CDC guidance, as well as monitor the health situation nationally, locally and within the organization, said spokeswoman Annie Pigaga.

"We want to encourage people to just be courteous and polite with people who do choose to wear a mask," she said. "Let people make their decisions on their own accord."

The wearing of masks aboard airplanes sparked clashes between those who felt they were crucial to protecting people and those who saw it as an unnecessary inconvenience or even government overkill.

Some flight attendants found themselves cursed and even attacked by passengers who refused to comply with mask rules.

The lawsuit was filed in July 2021 by two plaintiffs and the Health Freedom Defense Fund, described in the judge’s order as a nonprofit group that “opposes laws and regulations that force individuals to submit to the administration of medical products, procedures and devices against their will.”

The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. But the court ruling puts that decision on hold.

This report includes material from The Associated Press.

