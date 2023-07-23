A new $92.5 million central utility plant will be built at Eppley Airfield to reduce the airport’s energy use and replace existing equipment at the end of its useful life.

The Omaha Airport Authority said the utility plant is part of the Build OMA program that launched in June. Construction of the 21,550-square-foot central utility plant is planned to start in early 2024 with completion expected in 2025.

The project will include a central heating and cooling system and provisions for resiliency with upgraded emergency power capabilities to support operations at the airport. The central utility plant is necessary for future terminal expansion and renovation currently under design.

“The new central utility plant is a critical component of our needs-based master plan and important enabling project for the future Terminal Modernization Program” said Dave Roth, chief executive officer at the Omaha Airport Authority. “This project will allow the airport to continue to operate during future terminal construction and provide the necessary systems to support long-term growth at Eppley Airfield.”

The project will receive a $5 million Community Project Funding grant through the Federal Aviation Administration. The project is also funded by airport revenues.

