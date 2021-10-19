Omaha's fall yard waste collection began Monday, runs through Nov. 27

The weather's cooling, the leaves are falling and Omaha's six-week collection of yard waste has begun.

From Monday through Nov. 27, the city will collect yard waste that's put in paper yard waste bags and set out on the curb with the usual trash pickup, at no cost. The waste will be taken to Oma-Gro, the city's organic composting facility. Bags set out on the curb have a weight limit of 40 pounds.

Oma-Gro also will accept yard waste taken to the facility at 15705 Harlan Lewis Road in Bellevue.

Yard waste can be placed in waste carts year round but is taken to a landfill and not composted by the city.

Yard waste stickers for paper bags or bundled brush and branches can also be purchased year round at $2 each. Every bag or bundle must have its own sticker.

Another free six-week collection is planned for the spring.

