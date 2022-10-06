Omaha's Faron Medhi named Miss Teen USA

Medhi nabbed her first major title, Miss Nebraska Teen USA, in March. A flexible high school schedule allowed her to focus on her platform and engage in the community.
She visited kindergarten and first grade classes to share a book she self-published. The book, "I Am ABCs," teaches kids affirmations for every letter of the alphabet.
Medhi said it's important to invest in youth. And teaching them about the power of confidence is key in a world of social media comparisons.
To prep for Miss Teen USA, Medhi squeezed in workouts at her mother's Elkhorn dance studio where she also teaches classes. The studio doubled as a spot to practice walking in her gowns. She practiced interview prep any time she found herself in the car.
She plans to use her title, and the reach that comes with it, to grow her current platform of self-love.
Medhi said she hopes, too, that people see her as real and authentic.
"The truth about pageantry is that every single pageant girl is out in her community and leading in change," she said. "Breaking those barriers and stereotypes is what I want to do."
Medhi will hold the title of Miss Teen USA for one year. She'll juggle the responsibilities of the title along with attending classes at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. She's majoring in biology, with hopes of becoming a pediatrician.
Medhi said she may try to compete in Miss USA, but for now, she's taking things day-by-day.
"This is seriously a dream come true," Medhi said. "I'm just going to play it by ear and live in the moment."
