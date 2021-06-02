Omaha's first officer for diversity, equity, inclusion, says progress will be 'uncomfortable'

“The best use of my skillset is to convene people, pull out ideas and put those to action in a way that we can hopefully measure down the road, and make good on the mayor’s commitments to do this for the city.”

Station offered examples of initiatives where the discrimination resolution’s words are translating into action. The city is encouraging employees to take part in cultural events that differ from each employee’s respective background, from lunch-and-learns to celebrations of holidays.

Via the resolution, Stothert signed onto the Greater Omaha Chamber’s CODE initiative, joining more than 150 local CEOs in pledging to eradicate racism and promote employment training and diversity training.

“We are always trying to be better,” Stothert said. “We are always trying to be an example. We are always trying to listen to people, and learn from people, and respond to what people are saying because we represent the community in this office.”

Station said he has been invited to sit in on some higher-level Omaha Police Department meetings, too.