Omaha's first officer for diversity, equity, inclusion, says progress will be 'uncomfortable'

As Keith Station observed last summer’s protests over police misconduct and racial equity, the native Omahan, Black father of four and family member of police officers said he was saddened.
Saddened watching young people put themselves in harm’s way. Saddened by the need for riot gear and the arrests of some protesters. Saddened by the events, including George Floyd’s murder, that fueled historic protests in Omaha and across the country.
Since September, Station has been working as Mayor Jean Stothert’s deputy chief of staff for diversity, equity and inclusion — the first such role in Omaha city government. The work required to make Omaha more inclusive and equitable is far from complete, he said, but Station looks around and is hopeful about the progress already made, and the work to come.
Station and Stothert sat down with The World-Herald last month to discuss Station’s work one year after the historic protests.
Stothert announced Station’s hiring last summer as part of a package of steps responding to the protests. He has been tasked with expanding the diversity of city government, implementing bias training for city employees, naming two boards to advise city leaders on such issues and developing a strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion — often called DEI — in city government.
Station’s hiring follows an international trend: according to LinkedIn data, the number of people globally with a title related to head of diversity more than doubled over the last five years. A growing consensus exists, according to the career service, that such positions “will be critical to an organization’s ability to grow, innovate and compete for talent.”
Before joining the city, Station worked as director of business relations at Heartland Workforce Solutions, where he managed a career-readiness grant from the city to help people attain high-demand, high-wage jobs. Station said he felt he was a natural fit for his new role because many workforce development issues — inclusion, bias, access to opportunity — overlap with issues of DEI.
“This work will require people to be uncomfortable, and that’s part of it, because it’s not easy to talk about race,” Station said. “But once we are comfortable with being uncomfortable in the discussion, I think we can see that continued improvement.”
Much of Station’s work is based in intangibles and remains “under construction,” he said.
One of Station’s focuses is diversifying who serves on the city’s 60-some boards and commissions. He and two new boards — one comprised of community members, another of city employees — are working to develop a pipeline to ensure that the city is attracting an inclusive pool of candidates for such positions.
All city employees eventually will go through mandatory bias training (in addition to bias training that already occurs). He said part of his role is to help city employees understand the importance of such education.
“It’s a perk; it’s a privilege; it’s not an arm twist,” Station said of bias training. “It’s, ‘You get to do this thing as a professional development opportunity.’ And that makes you better as an employee, it makes the city operate better, and hopefully, the experience of citizens is better.”
Station noted that his work isn’t being done in a vacuum. He’s working in tandem with many people, including Stothert, city officials and employees and community members, to advance DEI ideals.
For example, Station was part of a team that crafted a resolution passed by the City Council last month that condemned discrimination, hate speech, biases and forms of extremism. Some questioned the value of a largely symbolic gesture, calling on the city to back its words with actions. Station and Stothert said the resolution followed multiple changes made to city and police policy in 2020 related to the protests.
Those changes included the explicit banning of certain police tactics, removing a barrier for those who want to make complaints against officers and additional training for officers.
The anti-discrimination resolution also makes clear the city’s continued commitment to DEI, they said.
“This commitment, I will say, is important to me,” Stothert said. “It’s important to all of us to make our city government more diverse and inclusive. I know (city employees and directors) have received Keith very, very well.”
Station, too, said he has been welcomed by department directors and city employees.
“I’m not the culture police for the city,” Station said. “My job is to help shepherd the initiatives and things, but it’s everybody’s job to really embrace that.
“The best use of my skillset is to convene people, pull out ideas and put those to action in a way that we can hopefully measure down the road, and make good on the mayor’s commitments to do this for the city.”
Station offered examples of initiatives where the discrimination resolution’s words are translating into action. The city is encouraging employees to take part in cultural events that differ from each employee’s respective background, from lunch-and-learns to celebrations of holidays.
Via the resolution, Stothert signed onto the Greater Omaha Chamber’s CODE initiative, joining more than 150 local CEOs in pledging to eradicate racism and promote employment training and diversity training.
“We are always trying to be better,” Stothert said. “We are always trying to be an example. We are always trying to listen to people, and learn from people, and respond to what people are saying because we represent the community in this office.”
Station said he has been invited to sit in on some higher-level Omaha Police Department meetings, too.
“We have an engaged Police Department, and our chief is totally on board and understands the importance of community policing,” Station said. “We have a lot of equity built up in police-community relations, and we have had to spend some of that in the last year. But the good news is that ... we’re maintaining it and building it back up.”
An example of that community policing work, Station said, is the city’s ongoing Restorative Justice Program. After last summer’s protests, Omaha officials put together the diversion program for 16 people charged with low-level offenses related to the demonstrations.
Charges are dropped, and records sealed, for participants who take a class, complete community service, commit no other crimes for six months and agree to have a check-in with the city’s Human Rights and Relations department.
Station, 40, was born and raised in Omaha and graduated from Central High School. After attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Indiana University, he spent some time in Orlando and Dallas before returning home to work for the Omaha Sports Commission. In his new city role, he will earn $95,000 a year.
He has an adult daughter and three young children.
“I do the work that I’m doing now so that my kids don’t have to do that — so they don’t have to protest and march,” Station said.
“Is that naïve or is that impossible? I don’t think so,” he said. “I have kids that are in grade school, and hopefully by the time they’re my age, their response to justice, or what they perceive as injustice, won’t have to be what we saw last summer. And the disproportionate rate that people of color have with incidences of run-ins with the law — hopefully that’s not a disparate issue in the future.
“And that’s why we’re doing the work.”
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports