Omaha's Forest Lawn Cemetery opens new mausoleum

Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha is opening the doors to its new mausoleum just ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The mausoleum, which has been in the works for nearly four years, was built to meet demand the cemetery has seen for crypts, which hold caskets, and niches, which hold cremated remains, said Angela Erickson, the cemetery's sales and marketing director.

Forest Lawn, at 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, already had two mausoleums as well as a chapel that contains a few crypts. Both of the existing mausoleums, which date back to the 1970s, are full, Erickson said.

The new structure at the cemetery, which has been open since 1885, has about 2,000 niches and 500 crypts.

Cemetery officials started talking about building a new mausoleum in 2017. Construction started in 2019. The 11,000-square-foot structure was slated to open in fall 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed things.

"It is so exciting to be able to finally open our doors," Erickson said.

The cemetery already has started selling spaces in the new building and did the first entombments last week, she said.