Omaha's future: Climate change 'one of the big existential threats'

Omaha is not an island to the world.

As global warming affects the Earth in the coming decades, Omaha is projected to experience changes to its climate just the same.

While global climate forces are not under city leadership’s control, some civic leaders see a role for the city in preparing and leading on the issue.

Daniel Lawse, principal at sustainability consultant Verdis Group, called climate change “one of the big existential threats to our current way of life.”

Asked if climate change would be a top issue facing the city in 20 years, Lawse said, “Unequivocally yes.”

Lawse pointed to a projection from Nebraska researchers suggesting the state’s average temperature could rise between 2 and 5 degrees by 2050. The projection comes from the Nebraska State Climate Office and the High Plains Regional Climate Center.

The projection compares Omaha’s future temperatures to today’s northern Kansas, something akin to Concordia or Manhattan.