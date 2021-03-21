Omaha's future: COVID recovery puts spotlight on connecting with people again

At some point, the pandemic will end for Omaha.

But how will Omaha change from the pandemic?

That’s a big question with an unknowable answer until the world steps out of the crisis.

Whenever Omaha emerges from the pandemic, it will have issues to work through, civic leaders say.

Rachel Jacobson, president of the civic fundraising organization Heritage Services, said the pandemic has raised the issues of mental health as so many people experienced some level of trauma, disruption and isolation in their lives.

Jacobson said she could see Omaha in the future placing higher priority on public spaces where people can gather and connect again socially.

Donna Kush, president and CEO of the Omaha Community Foundation, said the pandemic has exacerbated a number of issues that already were challenges for Omaha, including affordable housing and homelessness, food and hunger, and equity for everyone in the community.

“We really do need to address them all together,” Kush said.

In the work world, one big question is how much the rise in working from home holds.