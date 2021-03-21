Omaha's future: More rapid buses, maybe a streetcar on the horizon?

Omahans can expect significant upgrades to the city’s transportation system in the coming years.

As The World-Herald asked about Omaha’s future and its priorities, civic leaders ranked transportation as a leading issue for the city.

Public transit advocates have high hopes of getting more people out of their cars and developing new and better ways for people to move around the city. But civic leaders also see transportation as a critical equity issue for Omaha — offering low-income or unemployed people fast, reliable connections to jobs around the city.

“The city has a lot of potential, but I think transportation is definitely a barrier for a lot of people,” said Itzel Lopez, vice president of advancement and community relations at the AIM Institute, a nonprofit that works to build Omaha's tech community.

The potential changes are the subject of potentially landmark discussions by Metro, the city’s transit agency, and the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

Metro has started a strategic planning effort called MetroNEXT, the goal of which is creating a multiyear plan to improve public transit around the Omaha metro area.