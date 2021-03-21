Omaha's future: Urban infill development expected to pick up

As the trends start to turn, Omaha has a huge urban redevelopment boost in the offing with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Project NExT center.

The $2.6 billion project would include a new academic medical center and federal disaster response capability.

The project is still in the planning stages. But it's more than conceptual as funding and federal legislation line up behind the research and training complex.

Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said he is extremely optimistic the project will happen.

“It’s green light on every possible level,” he said.

Given the magnitude of the project, Gold said it will transform the UNMC campus and probably even a large region of Omaha around it with further economic development, related jobs, businesses, hotels and housing.

Omaha would need to address the streets and the broader transportation system around the project.

Projections call for UNMC’s center to create 8,700 permanent jobs both on campus and in related spinoff businesses. If Omaha doesn’t want to clog the area with 8,000-plus additional commuter cars, it will need to plan for more than just automobiles.