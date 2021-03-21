Omaha's future: What changes are ahead for the city?

With the 2021 city election approaching, The World-Herald sought to set the stage for the issues facing the City of Omaha into the future.

Omaha has been through an incredible period of growth going back to construction of the city’s arena and convention center.

While Omaha has grown a lot, it also has changed significantly — and in many ways faces a different world now.

The newspaper sought out perspectives from a broad collection of civic voices — people who are involved, connected and leaders in the community, and who offered an array of viewpoints and backgrounds.

With some sources, we asked about specific topics, such as suburban growth and redevelopment in Omaha or the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s landmark Project NExT. We also sought answers to this question: What priorities do you see for Omaha's future?

Omaha's future: Looking back on 10 major changes over the last 20 years

