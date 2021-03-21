Omaha's future: What changes are ahead for the city?

With the 2021 city election approaching, The World-Herald sought to set the stage for the issues facing the City of Omaha into the future.
Omaha has been through an incredible period of growth going back to construction of the city’s arena and convention center.
While Omaha has grown a lot, it also has changed significantly — and in many ways faces a different world now.
The newspaper sought out perspectives from a broad collection of civic voices — people who are involved, connected and leaders in the community, and who offered an array of viewpoints and backgrounds.
With some sources, we asked about specific topics, such as suburban growth and redevelopment in Omaha or the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s landmark Project NExT. We also sought answers to this question: What priorities do you see for Omaha's future?
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Omaha's future: Looking back on 10 major changes over the last 20 years
TD Ameritrade Park
Omaha broke with tradition to build TD Ameritrade Park, which opened in 2011. In abandoning Rosenblatt Stadium, the city secured its signature College World Series long term. But the city also lost a beloved landmark. Can Omaha find a way to embrace the old as it builds for the future?
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The riverfront
Omaha not only built the arena and convention center — it recreated its entire riverfront. Lewis and Clark Landing opened in 2003, and the landmark Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge followed in 2008, among other additions. But the space never fully energized. Now Omaha is taking another costly crack at it with a $290 million riverfront and downtown park revitalization, largely privately funded by donors, along with a privately funded $101 million riverfront science museum.
OJB LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE
Maha
Omaha’s home-grown music festival, started in 2009 as Maha Music Festival, has become a headline community event. Omaha is a city constantly trying to become more appealing. What else can we do to have more fun?
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Midtown Crossing
Mutual of Omaha’s $365 million investment in its midtown neighborhood was a major bet on Omaha's urban revitalization. Opening in 2010, Midtown Crossing helped lead the city's redevelopment trend. So what’s next? Look down Farnam Street to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
First National Tower
First National Bank changed Omaha’s skyline — 33 years after the Woodmen Tower opened. Now it has been 19 years since First National Tower opened in 2002. When will downtown Omaha see another skyscraper change the skyline?
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Corporate evolution
Omaha took a corporate hit in 2016 when Conagra Foods moved its headquarters to Chicago. Four years later, TD Ameritrade — with its new office headquarters in Old Mill — sold to a rival. Union Pacific and Kiewit Corp. staked new corporate headquarters in Omaha. Can Omaha be resilient through future corporate shakeups?
RYAN SODERLIN THE WORLD-HERALD
Neighborhood reemergence
Benson and Blackstone became vibrant commercial districts again, in much different ways than Midtown Crossing’s development. On a neighborhood level, what districts are poised to spring back?
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
ORBT
The city’s new rapid bus line, which debuted in November 2020, symbolizes Omaha’s growing interest in improving its public transit system. Omaha is increasingly turning to new ways of getting around — whether by bus, bike or maybe even streetcar in the future.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
CHI Health Center Omaha, originally known as Qwest Center Omaha.
Approved by voters in 2000 and opened in 2003, the modern arena and convention center upped Omaha's game in the competition for concerts, major sporting events and conventions. But that kind of move comes with a steep price — $291 million from public sources and donors.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn annexation
Big decisions on Omaha’s growth sometimes happen fast, as when Omaha outraced Elkhorn in 2005 to annex the growing western Douglas County suburb. Now suburban Bennington sits outside a growing Omaha’s boundary.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.