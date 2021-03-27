Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall to reopen in 2022 as a 'highly activated' park

“We’re just looking to do that on an enhanced level,” Bassett said.

The parks will be subdivided into areas that will be available for rent for parties, family gatherings and more. Full-time MECA employees will be on site to help facilitate such events, as will park ambassadors who can help people find their way and answer questions about the parks and other Omaha attractions like the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium or the Omaha Children’s Museum.

Virtually all events will be free, Bassett said. Any revenue from rentals will go into the parks’ operating budget.

But there’s more work to be done in the 14 months until Gene Leahy’s reopening. Construction crews have spent the last year building infrastructure that will underpin the park. Over the next several months, Bassett said, crews will move on to the “icing,” installing trees and landscaping, foundations for a pavilion and restroom building and limestone walls.

Infrastructure work at Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing, which are scheduled to open at various points in 2023, is expected to begin in June or July.

Photos: Renderings show the future of Omaha riverfront

