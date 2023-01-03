 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha's Girls Inc. names Angela McGraw new executive director

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls Inc. has named a new executive director.

Angela McGraw will head the Omaha nonprofit starting Jan. 17. McGraw will succeed Roberta Wilhelm, who is retiring from the role.

Angela McGraw

Angela McGraw

Girls Inc. provides educational, cultural and recreational opportunities for girls between the ages of 5 and 18. The organization opened its first center in 1975 and currently operates locations in North and South Omaha. 

McGraw previously served as director of Do Space, a technology library that serves the Omaha area. She also has served as STEM program coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the teen coordinator at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands and premium seat manager at the CHI Health Center. 

A selection committee led a national search for the new Girls Inc. executive director. McGraw was the top pick out of 91 candidates who applied for the role. 

People are also reading…

McGraw will take over the role from Wilhelm, who has held the post since 2003.

Wilhelm led multiple expansion and renovation projects and supervised programming additions. She also oversaw 18 annual fundraisers that featured speakers including President Barack Obama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Malala Yousafzai, Madeleine Albright and others. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing list of countries imposing COVID rules on China arrivals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert