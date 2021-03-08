 Skip to main content
Omaha's Hanscom Dog Park will be closed Tuesday for repairs
Omaha's Hanscom Dog Park will be closed Tuesday for repairs

Hanscom Park (copy)

Hanscom Dog Park at 1899 South 32nd Ave. will close Tuesday for repairs.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha's Hanscom Dog Park will be closed Tuesday for repairs.

The city Parks and Recreation Department said crews plan to remove a downed tree and repair fencing at the park, which is located at 1899 South 32nd Ave.

Omaha has three other dog parks: Dewey, Hefflinger and Miller.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

