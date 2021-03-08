Omaha's Hanscom Dog Park will be closed Tuesday for repairs.
The city Parks and Recreation Department said crews plan to remove a downed tree and repair fencing at the park, which is located at 1899 South 32nd Ave.
Omaha has three other dog parks: Dewey, Hefflinger and Miller.
