Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo set to re-open several exhibits for first time since last spring

Several exhibits at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will open this weekend for the first time since COVID-19 safety protocols shut them down last spring.

The Alaskan Adventure Splash grounds, Berniece Grewcock Butterfly and Insect Pavilion, Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails, all rides and the zoo's North Entrance will open Friday.

The Hawkins Giraffe Encounter and Meadowlark Theater will be open daily beginning Saturday.

The zoo also announced that fully vaccinated visitors can go maskless, a decision based on the most recent health and safety guidelines provided by Gov. Pete Rickett's office, according to a press release from the zoo.

Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear masks indoors or in areas where social distancing isn't possible.

COVID-19 closed the zoo to the public last year from March 16 through June 1, and it reopened with significant restrictions.

Omaha zoo President and CEO Dennis Pate said the zoo is ready to welcome the summer season.

"I think we are all ready to get outside and enjoy again,” Pate said. “These are the days we have been looking forward to!”