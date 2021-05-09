 Skip to main content
Omaha's historic Florence Mill will reopen in June after pandemic and renovations
A missing piece of country charm in Omaha is back: After a year's hiatus, the Florence Mill, along with its farmers market and museum, reopens in June.

The farmers market, held on Sundays, is perhaps one of the most idyllic in Omaha, capitalizing on the historic and rustic nature of the mill and the country setting of the surrounding field. The mill was built in 1846 by Mormons for their winter quarters, and its timbers are among the only visible remnants of their stay in Omaha.

Linda Meigs, the mill's owner and operator, said the farmers market will again include the features that she says give visitors a slow-paced, county fair-type experience: farm animals, live music, artisans, baked goods and locally grown fresh produce. Returning this year will be the smoked-on-site barbecue of Lawrence Gatewood's Down Home TLC Food truck.

The farmers market's first sale day will be June 6. The Winter Quarters Mill Museum opens June 2.

Meigs rotates in different farm animals for the Sunday market so that city kids can get a sense of the country. The first Sunday will feature alpacas, and the next will feature calves. Pony rides are an occasional feature.

In October, the mill will be southern anchor for the popular Omaha North Hills Pottery Tour.

COVID-19 and the need for renovations prompted the yearlong closure, Meigs said. New this year are a courtyard and flush toilets.

Meigs rescued the historic structure from demolition in 1998 when a World-Herald article about its likely demise inspired her to buy it.

It was later featured in The World-Herald's "Omaha ABCs" children's book, with the Florence Mill illustrating the letter "F."

The mill is operated as a nonprofit.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

If you go

Winter Quarters Mill Museum opens June 2 and operates Wednesdays to Saturdays, 1-5 p.m.

Florence Mill Market: Opens June 6, operates Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Florence Mill, 9102 N. 30th St., just off the 30th Street exit from Interstate 680. 

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

