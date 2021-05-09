Omaha's historic Florence Mill will reopen in June after pandemic and renovations

A missing piece of country charm in Omaha is back: After a year's hiatus, the Florence Mill, along with its farmers market and museum, reopens in June.

The farmers market, held on Sundays, is perhaps one of the most idyllic in Omaha, capitalizing on the historic and rustic nature of the mill and the country setting of the surrounding field. The mill was built in 1846 by Mormons for their winter quarters, and its timbers are among the only visible remnants of their stay in Omaha.

Linda Meigs, the mill's owner and operator, said the farmers market will again include the features that she says give visitors a slow-paced, county fair-type experience: farm animals, live music, artisans, baked goods and locally grown fresh produce. Returning this year will be the smoked-on-site barbecue of Lawrence Gatewood's Down Home TLC Food truck.

The farmers market's first sale day will be June 6. The Winter Quarters Mill Museum opens June 2.

Meigs rotates in different farm animals for the Sunday market so that city kids can get a sense of the country. The first Sunday will feature alpacas, and the next will feature calves. Pony rides are an occasional feature.

In October, the mill will be southern anchor for the popular Omaha North Hills Pottery Tour.