An Omaha tradition will light up the city a few days later than usual this year.

Rather than kicking off Thanksgiving night, the Omaha Lights Festival is scheduled to begin Saturday, Nov. 25 with a lighting ceremony in the Gene Leahy Mall.

Tree lights will illuminate the Old Market, and North and South Omaha along 24th Street from Sunday, Nov. 26 to early January. The lighting ceremony will align with Small Business Saturday.

“This lighting ceremony is the perfect way to begin our city’s holiday celebrations,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a press release Wednesday. “And with the event moving to Small Business Saturday, it’s a wonderful opportunity to support all the local businesses and restaurants in and around the Old Market as well.”

In its 24th season, the community festival again partners with the Shine the Light on Hunger fundraising campaign to benefit Food Bank for the Heartland.

This year, lights will be strung in all three of the city's riverfront parks.

The Festival of Lights began in 1999 after a coalition of city officials, corporations and foundations chose to present a gift of holiday lights to the city of Omaha. That first year, the celebration was called Millennium Lights. More than 60,000 people came downtown to witness the lighting ceremony.

The Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation was established the following year to continue Millennium Lights as the annual Holiday Lights Festival.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023