Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Though he traveled near and far for roles in movies, television shows and theater productions throughout his career, actor John Beasley always considered Omaha home.

The 79-year-old, who had notable roles in "The Apostle," “Rudy,” “Everwood,” “The Sum of All Fears”, “The Purge: Anarchy” and "The Soul Man," died Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from his son, Mike Beasley.

Despite traveling often for his roles, Beasley always maintained strong ties to Omaha. He founded the John Beasley Theater and Workshop and a portion of North 30th Street is named in his honor.

Beasley attended Omaha Technical High School and went on to play football in the mid-1960s for Omaha University.

He told the World-Herald in 2002 that, though he didn't get his start until his mid-40s, he always intended to pursue acting.

When he first attempted an acting career in the 1970s, his wife Judy wasn't thrilled, as she wanted him to remain in Omaha with her and their two sons, Tyrone and Mike, he said.

"I had to dedicate myself to my family, which was more important than anything else," Beasley said.

Instead, Beasley played roles in local productions while working day jobs around the Omaha area, including seven years as a railroad clerk for Union Pacific.

Beasley said that he felt called toward acting again in the late 1980s, when his youngest son was a senior in college.

Within a year, he appeared opposite Don Cheadle in a production of "Boys Next Door" and in August Wilson's "Two Trains Running" and "Driving Miss Daisy" in Chicago.

Beasley told the World-Herald in 2000 that even as his success grew, he liked being able to return to Omaha.

"The good thing is that I get to go out to California and stay for a while, play golf and tennis and meet people. And then I come back," he said. "You can really get caught up in that stuff out there. I can be part of it, but it's not my whole being."

One of Beasley's more recent roles was as a bartender in the opening scene of the first episode of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+.

Beasley also played film star Chris Pratt’s grandfather by marriage on the TV series “Everwood,” one of the future box-office king’s first roles. The show ran for four seasons, from 2002 to 2006.

“I always told him, ‘Chris, you’re going to be a big star,’” Beasley said in 2017. “He just had the personality and the good looks. Good-looking white boy, he’s got it made. I knew he was going to be a big name. I didn’t know he was going to be Chris Pratt."

In 1990, Beasley won a regular role in Oprah Winfrey's weekly TV sitcom, "Brewster Place," a series based on Gloria Naylor's novel, "The Women of Brewster Place," about characters in a poor black Chicago neighborhood. He worked with Winfrey again in 2017 in the TV movie adaptation of Rebecca Skloot’s best-selling nonfiction book, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”

“The first time I saw her again, I said, ‘You’ve probably forgotten all about me,’” Beasley said in 2017. “She said, ‘No, when we looked at the scene, you were the first person that came to my mind. ... So I guess I was on her mind after all. Oprah Winfrey. Can you believe that?”

Beasley's son Mike wrote in his Tuesday Facebook post that he had lost his "best friend."

"They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were," Mike wrote in the post. "That is so wrong. My hero was my father."

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023