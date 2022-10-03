Omaha's Kaneko to debut exhibition featuring artists of color

The sculpture of welded steel stands15 feet tall and is 6 feet wide at its base. It's one of five art pieces curated by the Kaneko art gallery for a sculpture garden in the soon-to-reopen Gene Leahy Mall.
For the first time in its history, Kaneko's upcoming exhibition will feature all artists of color.
It will be one of the largest exhibitions in the state's history to do so, said Kaneko's Amanda Kephart.
"For us at Kaneko, it's about showing the value of our community," she said.
The exhibition, titled Monumental, will debut Friday at Kaneko's annual fundraising event, Soirée. Tickets for the event, at Kaneko, 1111 Jones St., still are available and start at $175.
Monumental largely features the works of Richard Hunt, a world-renowned sculptor. Hunt has more than 150 large-scale public and private sculpture commissions in 24 states.
One of Hunt's sculptures is on display at the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.
The exhibition also features works by Faheem Majeed, an artist, curator and community facilitator. Sarah Rowe, a multimedia artist, and Charles Kay Jr., a photographer, also will be featured.
"We are so honored and proud and privileged to be a community partner of Omaha," Kephart said. "We always want to bring new, inventive ways to look at things and think about things. We want our community along with us on that ride."
The event also will feature chefs from underrepresented communities. Wilson Calixte, the new owner of Le Voltaire, and Jamil Bah-Traore, chef and owner of House of Bah, will team up on catering. Linda Sue Lichtenwalter, co-owner of The Pie Fairy, will tackle desserts.
The public will be able to see Kaneko's new exhibition starting Oct. 13.
For more information, visit
thekaneko.org.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of October 2022
From left: triplets Morgan, Maddie and Megan Moore wait for customers at Corn Crib Coffee on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People hold their phones to get photos of the first plane to land at Offutt Air Force Base, a TC-135 following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million on Friday, September 30, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Ryan Davis brings his new son, Beckett, to see the new runway at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr., left, tackles Indiana's Andison Coby after he had a four-yard reception in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Javon Swinton during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fumbles the ball which was recovered by Nebraska's Brody Belt during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts the ball after tackling Indiana's Javon Swinton during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Luke Reimer and Grant Tagge celebrate after Reimer broke up a pass to get a stop during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich celebrates after tackling Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.