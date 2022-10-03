Omaha's Kaneko to debut exhibition featuring artists of color

For the first time in its history, Kaneko's upcoming exhibition will feature all artists of color.

It will be one of the largest exhibitions in the state's history to do so, said Kaneko's Amanda Kephart.

"For us at Kaneko, it's about showing the value of our community," she said.

The exhibition, titled Monumental, will debut Friday at Kaneko's annual fundraising event, Soirée. Tickets for the event, at Kaneko, 1111 Jones St., still are available and start at $175.

Monumental largely features the works of Richard Hunt, a world-renowned sculptor. Hunt has more than 150 large-scale public and private sculpture commissions in 24 states.

One of Hunt's sculptures is on display at the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.

The exhibition also features works by Faheem Majeed, an artist, curator and community facilitator. Sarah Rowe, a multimedia artist, and Charles Kay Jr., a photographer, also will be featured.

"We are so honored and proud and privileged to be a community partner of Omaha," Kephart said. "We always want to bring new, inventive ways to look at things and think about things. We want our community along with us on that ride."

The event also will feature chefs from underrepresented communities. Wilson Calixte, the new owner of Le Voltaire, and Jamil Bah-Traore, chef and owner of House of Bah, will team up on catering. Linda Sue Lichtenwalter, co-owner of The Pie Fairy, will tackle desserts.

The public will be able to see Kaneko's new exhibition starting Oct. 13.

For more information, visit thekaneko.org.