A section of the Keystone Trail in central Omaha will close for up to five months starting Wednesday while work is completed to address a collapsed sanitary sewer pipe.

The popular hiking and biking trail will close from Cass Street to the pedestrian bridge by Nebraska Furniture Mart at about 75th Street and Rose Blumkin Drive, the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department said in a press release Friday.

The trail will be closed to allow Omaha Public Works Department crews to use that part of the trail for sewage bypass operations. A sanitary sewer pipe whose top collapsed around 76th and Dodge Streets also will be replaced.

Steve Andersen, manager of sewer maintenance and flood protection, said the reinforced concrete pipe, which was installed in 1991, degraded because of corrosion from hydrogen sulfide gas. The collapsed pipe was discovered July 15.

No leakage occurred as the wastewater still flowed through the pipe, Andersen said. Shoring boxes were placed to stabilize the caved-in portion. A barrier has been erected to keep the public safe.

Andersen estimated that the repair work will cost $4 million to $5 million. The first steps involve setting up portable pumps and a temporary pipe that will run across the Keystone Trail. That equipment will be used to reroute wastewater around the construction area while crews work to replace the collapsed pipe and sections upstream and downstream.

“It’s a pretty extensive repair,” he said.

While Andersen said the sewer project could take as little as two months, he added that the five-month closure of the trail gives some buffer for any delays or unanticipated factors that crews encounter.

“It’s a deep sewer — it’s about 20 feet deep,” he said. “Once you start digging, there are things that could happen.”

During the closure, trail users are being directed to take a detour that uses Cass Street, 76th Street and Rose Blumkin Drive and would cross busy Dodge Street.

The entire concrete trail stretches more than 24 miles from Democracy Park near 90th and Fort Streets southeast to Bellevue, where it becomes the Bellevue Loop Trail, near Haworth Park. Unobstructed by the city’s major streets, the trail sees hundreds of users per day.

“I don’t drive at all. If I need to get anywhere that’s (around) there, I’m on the trail,” said Devin Coleman, who works at the Trek Bicycle Omaha store at 72nd and Jones Streets.

One counter set up at West Center Road recorded about 350 people per day using the trail, said Dennis Bryers, a landscape architect and park and recreation planner for the city’s Parks Department.

Coleman said he understands why that portion of the trail will close to accommodate the city’s sewer work.

“They’ve got to do what they’ve got do,” he said.

The city is also working to extend the length of the trail to Cunningham Lake in north-central Omaha, Bryers said. Construction is underway to create a trail section from Somerset Park to Cunningham Lake. It is likely to wrap up this fall or winter.

The city is currently in the design phase of creating the trail link from Democracy Park to Somerset Park. That part of the trail’s construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, Bryers said. The two projects will add 2.3 miles to the trail.

