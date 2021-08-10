Omaha's Kids Can Community Center to double in size to serve more kids

Kids Can Community Center's new building in Omaha will feature double the square footage, double the programming and double the number of kids served as the old building.
Which means it's also going to double the noise.
But that's just fine for Robert Patterson, CEO of the organization near 49th and Q Streets.
"I welcome that with open arms and open ears," he said Tuesday during a groundbreaking ceremony.
The new building will sit about a block east of the current one.
Kids Can Community Center is a state-licensed child care provider for children 18 months to 13 years old. The organization, which was founded in 1908 as the Social Settlement Association, offers full-day early childhood education and after-school programs.
The organization has been in its current building since 1964.
"I can guarantee we've maximized every square inch of that building well beyond its shelf life," Patterson said. "The time has come for our next chapter."
The new building, which will sit at the site of the former Ashland Park School, will be 27,000 square feet and have the capacity to serve 250 children, up from 125 at the current building.
Some of the biggest changes, Patterson said, will impact programming. The organization will be able to offer infant care starting at 6 weeks old.
The new facility will feature two infant rooms and four toddler or preschool rooms. It also will have three out-of-school classrooms, including one for STEM activities.
Other amenities include a gymnasium, cafeteria and outdoor play spaces, as well as expanded office, workrooms and meeting areas.
Patterson said the new building also will serve as headquarters for the organization, which operates after-school programs at several schools in North and South Omaha.
Organizers have nearly met the fundraising goal on the project, which will cost more than $11 million, Patterson said. The investment, he added, is in more than just steel and lumber, but in generations of children.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, guests were serenaded by a gaggle of preschoolers who clapped, performed hand motions and sang. The kids received a hearty round of applause when they finished.
Attendees also heard from Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools. Logan likened the organization to a weighted blanket in the way its programming and staff offer comfort and support to children.
The new building, she said, will be "a place where there's predictability, support and love, where children continue to grow with the love and support of staff into the absolute best versions of themselves."
