Omaha's Kids Can Community Center to double in size to serve more kids

Kids Can Community Center's new building in Omaha will feature double the square footage, double the programming and double the number of kids served as the old building.

Which means it's also going to double the noise.

But that's just fine for Robert Patterson, CEO of the organization near 49th and Q Streets.

"I welcome that with open arms and open ears," he said Tuesday during a groundbreaking ceremony.

The new building will sit about a block east of the current one.

Kids Can Community Center is a state-licensed child care provider for children 18 months to 13 years old. The organization, which was founded in 1908 as the Social Settlement Association, offers full-day early childhood education and after-school programs.

The organization has been in its current building since 1964.

"I can guarantee we've maximized every square inch of that building well beyond its shelf life," Patterson said. "The time has come for our next chapter."

The new building, which will sit at the site of the former Ashland Park School, will be 27,000 square feet and have the capacity to serve 250 children, up from 125 at the current building.