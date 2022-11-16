 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha's light snow fizzling out but cold weather staying around

Omaha received a light dusting of snow overnight but the cold weather that produced it is expected to linger into the weekend.  

Eppley Airfield reported a trace of snow Wednesday morning, according to meteorologist Becky Kern of the National Weather Service in Valley. Much of the snow came in a small burst east of Interstate 80. 

"It's just cold enough that we saw that light dusting of snow," Kern said. "The heaviest amount is done with now."

High temperatures are expected to remain at or below freezing through Thursday, Kern said. The high Friday is only expected to be 26 degrees with northwest winds whipping at 25 to 30 mph. 

"We will see dangerous wind chills Friday morning," she said. "The wind will make it feel like we're in single digits."

