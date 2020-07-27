Omaha's Little Bohemia added to National Register of Historic Places

Grab some kolaches and maybe a Pilsner beer or two, all you Omahans of Czech descent. The city’s Little Bohemia neighborhood has earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It’s great anytime we get one building on the list, but to see an entire area or district become recognized is a real honor,” said Dave Calease of History Nebraska. “This is an ethnic Czech neighborhood that is a wonderful part of our history.”

The registry was developed to recognize historic places and their role in contributing to the country’s heritage. It’s part of a program to coordinate and support local and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect the nation’s history.

In the early 20th century, Calease said, nearly all Czech people living in Omaha lived in the Little Bohemia neighborhood. Most of the buildings from that time still stand despite being built between 1885 and 1900.

Tom McLeay, president of Clarity Development Co., owns several properties in the area. He hired a consultant in April 2019 to make the case for the designation. The National Parks Service reviewed the application and notified McLeay this month that it had been approved.