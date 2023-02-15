Major renovations are on the way for a handful of Omaha parks, including two that just received the go-ahead from the Omaha City Council for portions of their remodels.

The City Council, at its Tuesday meeting, approved steps for Lynch Park to see a full renovation and Fontenelle Park to see a remodel of its aging pavilion structure.

Lynch Park, near 20th and Center Streets, is set to undergo $3 million in renovations. The multiphase project would include resetting the baseball fields, roads and parking lots, court spaces, open-air shelter and additional open field space.

A second phase, to be completed at a later date, would see addition of a playground, spray ground, restroom building, walking trail and additional parking. Funding for that phase hasn't been secured yet, said Matt Kalcevich, the city's parks and recreation director.

Fontenelle Park, near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue, would see $750,000 in renovations to its aging pavilion.

The pavilion, which is more than 90 years old, would be upgraded and remodeled for structured programming and event rentals.

The park also would see a new disc golf course completed from that same $750,000.

The addition of nature trails is being discussed as part of another phase of renovations for the park, too, Kalcevich said.

Funding for the improvements comes from more than $112 million the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

City officials announced in July 2022 that they would allocate $10 million in funding toward improving multiple parks and a handful of public spaces.

Major changes also are slated for Mandan Park off of 13th Street and Pipal Park near 77th and West Center. Projects include upgrades to existing playgrounds and shelters, as well as road and parking improvements.

Clarkson Park, located off of North 42nd Street near Davenport, is set to get a new playground surface as soon as weather permits, Kalcevich said.

Work is underway to repair existing infrastructure at Hitchcock Pool. Similar work will be done at Elmwood Pool next year.

The Paxton-John Creighton Boulevard Trail will be resurfaced and expanded from 8-feet-wide to 10-feet-wide.

Other improvements will be made to Plaza de la Raza in South Omaha, and Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Dreamland Park in North Omaha.

ARPA funds need to be used by 2025, Kalcevich said. So far, the park-related projects are on-track to be finished by then.

"We're feeling very good," he said. "We're incredibly fortunate to have had this opportunity and we're excited to see the way this will impact these spaces."

