Omaha's mask mandate expires 9 months and 2 weeks after it was enacted

Omaha's indoor mask mandate is expiring nine months and two weeks after it was passed to help suppress the spread of the coronavirus.

The expiration means people in Omaha no longer are required to wear masks in most grocery stores, businesses, churches, schools, gyms, restaurants and bars, though establishments can still make individual policies on masking.

There was confusion Tuesday about when specifically the mandate ended. The Mayor's Office said that it had expired one second after midnight Tuesday. But an extension of the mandate approved by the City Council in February listed 11:59 p.m. Tuesday as the sunset date — a difference of 24 hours.

In practice, it didn't matter, as many businesses and residents were eager Tuesday to abandon the mask mandate.

At one time, nearly two dozen Nebraska communities had local mask mandates, but it appeared that Omaha was the last municipality to drop its mandate. Lincoln's expired Thursday night.