Omaha's mask mandate expires 9 months and 2 weeks after it was enacted

Omaha's indoor mask mandate is expiring nine months and two weeks after it was passed to help suppress the spread of the coronavirus.
The expiration means people in Omaha no longer are required to wear masks in most grocery stores, businesses, churches, schools, gyms, restaurants and bars, though establishments can still make individual policies on masking.
There was confusion Tuesday about when specifically the mandate ended. The Mayor's Office said that it had expired one second after midnight Tuesday. But an extension of the mandate approved by the City Council in February listed 11:59 p.m. Tuesday as the sunset date — a difference of 24 hours.
In practice, it didn't matter, as many businesses and residents were eager Tuesday to abandon the mask mandate.
At one time, nearly two dozen Nebraska communities had local mask mandates, but it appeared that Omaha was the last municipality to drop its mandate. Lincoln's expired Thursday night.
The end of the city's mask mandate marks a turning point in the pandemic that began in earnest in Omaha in March 2020. More than a year later, a majority of Omahans and Nebraskans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and cases have continued a downward slide.
Nebraska recorded 549 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Saturday, which is the lowest weekly figure since early April 2020 — five weeks after the state recorded its first case.
In the past two weeks, Nebraska’s case count has decreased more than 60% — the third-steepest drop by percentage in the nation.
Douglas County on Monday reported 26.7 cases on a seven-day rolling average, which also was the lowest such figure since April 2020.
The county Tuesday reported two more deaths, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, neither of whom was fully vaccinated. A total of 719 people in Douglas County have died of the virus.
Earlier this month, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, saying such people can safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
The Omaha City Council passed the mask mandate on Aug. 11. During an hours-long public hearing, a parade of doctors and leaders from Omaha’s biggest health care systems and health centers said that masks were not the only tool needed to battle the coronavirus but that proper use would help decrease transmission of the virus.
At the time, Omaha was the biggest city in the country that was not subject to an indoor mask mandate.
The fine for violating the mandate was $25, but Omaha police officials said they primarily focused on education and compliance, rather than punishment.
Moving forward, wearing a mask in public largely will come down to what many opponents had wanted as the guiding rule all along — personal preference.
