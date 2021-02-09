Omaha's mask mandate extended to May 25; will still apply to those age 5 and older

Omaha's mask mandate has been extended until May 25.
The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously, 7-0, to continue requiring Omahans age 5 and older to wear masks in a variety of indoor settings.
An amendment by council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding to raise the mandate's minimum age requirement from age 5 to 12, failed on a 5-2 vote.
Melton said she was concerned that the current mandate doesn't allow for "common sense exceptions," such as exempting young children with disabilities who struggle to cope with masks, or classrooms with a mix of 4- and 5-year-olds.
The goal of the amendment wasn't to weaken the city's mask mandate, Melton said, but rather to "give parents and the schools the ability to make some of those judgment calls."
Harding pointed to other cities and states that have mask mandates with higher age limits than Omaha's that he said have been able to manage cases while providing children some relief.
Councilman Vinny Palermo, who voted against the failed amendment after indicating Monday that he was supportive, said he appreciated the discussion that it had sparked. He said he heard from many teachers and parents in his South Omaha district who advocated against the age change.
South Omaha has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus.
Councilman Ben Gray praised Omaha's infectious disease experts and said the city should continue to follow sound scientific advice.
But Melton said she would like the council to explore rolling back restrictions in phases, based on data, as virus numbers go down, and more people become vaccinated.
"These arbitrary dates aren't giving anybody any solace," she said.
Check back with Omaha.com for updates to this developing story.
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
