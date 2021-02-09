Omaha's mask mandate extended to May 25; will still apply to those age 5 and older

Omaha's mask mandate has been extended until May 25.

The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously, 7-0, to continue requiring Omahans age 5 and older to wear masks in a variety of indoor settings.

An amendment by council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding to raise the mandate's minimum age requirement from age 5 to 12, failed on a 5-2 vote.

Melton said she was concerned that the current mandate doesn't allow for "common sense exceptions," such as exempting young children with disabilities who struggle to cope with masks, or classrooms with a mix of 4- and 5-year-olds.

The goal of the amendment wasn't to weaken the city's mask mandate, Melton said, but rather to "give parents and the schools the ability to make some of those judgment calls."

Harding pointed to other cities and states that have mask mandates with higher age limits than Omaha's that he said have been able to manage cases while providing children some relief.

Councilman Vinny Palermo, who voted against the failed amendment after indicating Monday that he was supportive, said he appreciated the discussion that it had sparked. He said he heard from many teachers and parents in his South Omaha district who advocated against the age change.

