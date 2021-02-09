 Skip to main content
Omaha's mask mandate extended to May 25; will still apply to those age 5 and older
Omaha's mask mandate extended to May 25; will still apply to those age 5 and older

Masks at the meeting (copy)

Omaha City Council members wear masks at a meeting last month. Front row from left: Vinny Palermo and Brinker Harding. Back row from left: Ben Gray and Rich Pahls.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha's mask mandate has been extended until May 25.

The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously, 7-0, to continue requiring Omahans age 5 and older to wear masks in a variety of indoor settings.

An amendment by council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding to raise the mandate's minimum age requirement from age 5 to 12, failed on a 5-2 vote.

Melton said she was concerned that the current mandate doesn't allow for "common sense exceptions," such as exempting young children with disabilities who struggle to cope with masks, or classrooms with a mix of 4- and 5-year-olds.

The goal of the amendment wasn't to weaken the city's mask mandate, Melton said, but rather to "give parents and the schools the ability to make some of those judgment calls."

Harding pointed to other cities and states that have mask mandates with higher age limits than Omaha's that he said have been able to manage cases while providing children some relief.

Councilman Vinny Palermo, who voted against the failed amendment after indicating Monday that he was supportive, said he appreciated the discussion that it had sparked. He said he heard from many teachers and parents in his South Omaha district who advocated against the age change.

South Omaha has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus.

Councilman Ben Gray praised Omaha's infectious disease experts and said the city should continue to follow sound scientific advice.

But Melton said she would like the council to explore rolling back restrictions in phases, based on data, as virus numbers go down, and more people become vaccinated.

"These arbitrary dates aren't giving anybody any solace," she said.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

