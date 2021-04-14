Omaha's Memorial Park concert, fireworks show will return, but not until August

Omaha's annual summer concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park will return this year, but the event has been scheduled for late August rather than July.

The event, "City of Omaha Celebrates America," is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28. Organizers said Wednesday that the later date was chosen to ensure that the event can be held as safely as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The artists who will perform at this year's event were not announced Wednesday. That information should be released soon, and the lineup is expected to feature "a national headliner," according to a press release.

Last year's show was canceled because of the pandemic. The event typically draws tens of thousands of people to the park's sprawling lawn off Dodge Street near Happy Hollow Boulevard. And it usually takes place on the Friday before the Fourth of July.

But the switch to a Saturday in August isn't expected to be permanent. The event will return in 2022 to its typical holiday weekend, organizers said.