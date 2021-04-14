 Skip to main content
Omaha's Memorial Park concert, fireworks show will return, but not until August
Memorial Park concert

Omaha's annual summer concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park will return this year after the pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 show. But the event will be Aug. 28, rather than the Friday before the Fourth of July. In this photo, Eddie Money performs in front of thousands in Memorial Park on June 26, 2015.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The 48-team tournament gets underway on Wednesday at the CHI Center in Omaha.

Omaha's annual summer concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park will return this year, but the event has been scheduled for late August rather than July.

The event, "City of Omaha Celebrates America," is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28. Organizers said Wednesday that the later date was chosen to ensure that the event can be held as safely as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The artists who will perform at this year's event were not announced Wednesday. That information should be released soon, and the lineup is expected to feature "a national headliner," according to a press release.

Last year's show was canceled because of the pandemic. The event typically draws tens of thousands of people to the park's sprawling lawn off Dodge Street near Happy Hollow Boulevard. And it usually takes place on the Friday before the Fourth of July.

But the switch to a Saturday in August isn't expected to be permanent. The event will return in 2022 to its typical holiday weekend, organizers said.

The 2019 show, which featured Chris Isaak and Little Stephen and the Disciples of Soul, drew a crowd of more than 60,000.

“We are so excited to get our celebration of America back on the calendar for 2021,” Mayor Jean Stothert said in the release. "We will celebrate our city’s perseverance (and) the everyday heroes who have kept us and our families safe throughout the pandemic — first responders, medical professionals, food workers, teachers, daycare professionals, and many others."

The fireworks show, which organizers said was expanded in 2019, will be "enhanced even further" this year to become "one of the largest shows in the region," the release said.

The event is free to the public and family-friendly. Music will begin in the early evening, with fireworks starting at about 10 p.m.

The Memorial Park concert and fireworks show dates to 1987 and has been scheduled every year since 1993, though it has been canceled a few times because of bad weather.

The event will be managed by local firm Vic Gutman & Associates and is sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

